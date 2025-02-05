Love in this politically divided age has become tricky. You might be willing to overlook someone else’s political leanings, but you can be sure those on the left won’t. It’s something of a badge of honor these days for leftists to find political “error” in potential mates and to — publicly, of course — reject them.

At the very least, then, pro-liberty singles typically want to steer clear of dedicated leftists, and to look for someone with more moderate opinions or even someone politically like-minded. But where to find them? Here are some ideas to help.

Love is Now Online

Love — like everything else — is going online. The share of people meeting their mate through an online dating service passed the 50% mark in 2020 with no end in sight. There are two strategies for online searches: smaller, specialized dating sites dedicated to pro-liberty types, and larger sites with sophisticated search.

Pro-Liberty Dating Sites

The advantage of these specialized dating sites is that your search starts with a pool of people who care about liberty and who aren’t going to complain when you take delight in Milei’s latest triumphs or quote Ayn Rand. The disadvantage of these sites, however, is that the dating pools are small. Nonetheless, the sites given below are worth considering.

Libertarian Passions. A niche dating and social networking site for libertarians, promoting connections based on shared values like individual liberty and free-market economics. It's part of the well-established Passions Network, offering free chat, message boards, and email services. The site supports various communication methods including text, audio, and video.

Republican Passions. Likewise part of the Passions Network, this site offers the same features but focuses on single Republicans.

The AtlasSphere. Although, as of publication, this site is temporarily down while it’s getting a makeover, it is one of the longer-surviving specialized dating sites and probably worth checking out. It’s a social networking platform connecting admirers of Ayn Rand. It facilitates friendships, professional networking, and romantic relationships among individuals who share Objectivist values, emphasizing individualism and rational self-interest. The site supports communication through profiles, messaging, and forums.

Republican Singles. A dating platform tailored for Republicans, libertarians, and conservative singles. It offers free browsing, messaging, and chatrooms, with premium features like invisible browsing and advanced search options through in-app purchases. The site aims to connect like-minded individuals, “free from wokeism."

RepublicanPeopleMeet: A niche dating site for conservative singles, part of People Media. Features include profile creation with photo approval, chat, and search options. User privacy and security are emphasized.

Mainstream Dating Apps with Political Filters

The large dating sites, although not organized by political philosophy, have the advantage of numbers — in the tens of millions — and some do offer political filters. You can also boost your odds of a good match by clearly stating your political views in your profile.

OkCupid: Known for its detailed profile questions, on this site you can specify your political views, including libertarianism. This site can be particularly effective because it allows for nuanced matching based on various issues.

Bumble: Enables users to list their political views. It’s an unusual dating app in that it empowers women to make the first move in heterosexual matches. It also offers networking and friendship options, emphasizing safety and equality.

Match: One of the oldest dating sites, Match allows users to specify their political views, making it easier for pro-liberty types to find each other.

eHarmony: While this site doesn’t explicitly allow the user to screen by politics, political compatibility is indirectly considered in its matching algorithm and profile questions. Additionally, users can state political affiliations in their profiles. It also ranks high in the ratings, as the #1 trusted dating site. It would seem unwise not to at least try it.

Engage in Community Events

Of course, you can still find people offline, and indeed in some respects meeting in person, in a more natural way, is better.

Local Libertarian Meetups: Look for (or start) local meetups focused on libertarian philosophy, economics, or politics. Websites like Meetup.com can list these, but once you find one, you can engage without needing further online interaction.

Libertarian Clubs or Societies: Many cities have groups or clubs centered around libertarian ideas. These can include book clubs, discussion groups, or policy debate groups.

Political Campaigns: Volunteering for libertarian candidates or causes can introduce you to others who share your political views. Campaign events often have social components where connections can be made.

Attend Pro-Liberty Conferences

These events can be fun and informative in their own right, but they’re also great places to network and meet new like-minded people. Here is a list of 24 pro-liberty events taking place in 2025.

The largest of these would be LibertyCon (US), LibertyCon (Europe), FreedomFest, AmericaFest, and the OMG Annual Party.

Expand Your Horizons

Depending where you are, the pool of available pro-liberty people may be small. So finding your special someone may require you to widen your search. It’s never been easier and cheaper to communicate at a distance, so don’t let location be too much of an absolute criteria. For the right person, it might be worth it.

And if you’re not happy where you currently live anyway, consider moving to one of the freer states where people appreciate their liberty enough to vote accordingly. Cato annually ranks US states according to a freedom index, and this analysis combines those ratings with quality of life factors to recommend states that are both relatively free and good places to live.

New Hampshire, in particular, has a remarkably active libertarian community with many social events, including their annual Porcupine Freedom Festival in July.

Be Open About Your Values

Of course, you can find people to date anywhere — the gym, the grocery store, etc. But if you’re looking for a person politically like-minded you’ll need to signal who you are. One way of doing that is by wearing your values. A number of online vendors including Amazon and Etsy offer hats and t-shirts with pro-liberty themes. These are great conversation starters in that they give interested people an excuse to talk to you.

Final Advice: Make Friends and Exercise

Finding your special someone can take time. It can be frustrating, even depressing. So don’t think of this process in a strictly one-track linear way.

By engaging in the activities mentioned above, you also enrich your social life with people who share your passion for freedom and individual liberty. And who knows, just by building out your network, your dreamboat may one day find you.

Lastly, make the most of yourself so you can attract the person you want. It’s not enough to find them. You need to make yourself a physical match. So get to the gym. In-shape people are just more in demand. It will not only build you up but make you feel better about yourself — and that too is attractive.

Happy hunting!