Want to make new friends, learn about liberty, and network with pro-liberty thinkers?

Here are twenty-four — yes, two dozen — conferences and events that will provide you just those opportunities. Plus a smattering of freedom-oriented holidays to remember.

Enjoy!

January 24-25

YAF Activism Training Seminar | Reston, VA

This is an intensive program designed to equip young conservatives with the tools needed to promote and defend conservative principles on campus. This seminar offers training on organizing events, engaging in political activism, and advocating for free speech. Participants learn from seasoned conservative activists about fundraising, media relations, and effective communication strategies.

February 2

Ayn Rand’s Birthday

Haven’t yet read Atlas Shrugged? Here’s why you should.

February 7-8

YAF San Diego Freedom Conference | San Diego, CA

In this event, young conservative college students and select high school students converge in sunny San Diego to bolster their advocacy for liberty, limited government, and free markets. Attendees engage in workshops, networking opportunities, and discussions aimed at arming them with the knowledge and tools to effectively promote conservative values on their campuses.

February 7-8

LibertyCon | Washington, DC

LibertyCon, organized by Students for Liberty, is one of the premier gatherings for advocates of freedom. Attendance is typically in the 1,000-2,000 range, with a mix of students, young professionals, activists, academics and scholars, entrepreneurs, and policy makers. Expect engaging panel discussions, networking opportunities, thought-provoking speeches, and practical workshops.

February 19-22

CPAC: Conservative Political Action Conference | Washington, DC

CPAC, hosted by the American Conservative Union, is one of the largest conservative conferences in the US, with attendance in the thousands. It's a significant gathering for conservative activists, politicians, and thought leaders from around the globe. Attendees get to hear from major political figures like past and present U.S. Presidents, engage in debates, and network with like-minded individuals.

February 22

Educating for Liberty: Mises Circle in Tampa | Tampa, FL

Join the Mises Institute for its fifth year in a row in Tampa for an exciting discussion on the future of academia and alternatives to state-controlled education. Speakers will discuss their experiences in academia and innovative educational approaches. It's an opportunity for attendees to engage with libertarian thought leaders, challenge conventional educational narratives, and explore how free markets can enhance learning.

February 22

George Washington’s Birthday

March [Estimated]

Triple Conference | Albury, Australia

The Triple Conference in Australia is a unique libertarian gathering held in Albury, combining three distinct events: the Friedman Conference, Church and State, and The Best is Yet to Come. This conference, known for its provocative and inspiring discussions, explores themes of freedom, government size, and nation-building.

March 20

Libertarian Scholars Conference 2025 | Auburn, AL

This annual conference, organized by the Mises Institute, is a prestigious gathering where scholars from various disciplines converge to explore and advance the principles of liberty. This is one of the most established libertarian events, dating back to the 1970s. It fosters an interdisciplinary dialogue on human freedom, with a focus on economics, philosophy, history, and law. The event includes paper presentations, discussions, and networking aimed at stimulating research and education in libertarianism.

March 20-22

Austrian Economics Research Conference 2025 | Auburn, AL

The Austrian Economics Research Conference, hosted by the Mises Institute, is an annual international, interdisciplinary meeting of the Austrian school, that brings together scholars, economists, and students to delve into the principles of Austrian economics. Held in Auburn, Alabama, this conference emphasizes free-market economics, methodological individualism, and the subjective theory of value, as laid out by Ludwig von Mises, Friedrich Hayek, and others. Attendees participate in workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions.

March 28-29

Natal Conference 2025 | Austin, TX

The Natal Conference brings together individuals concerned about shrinking populations, economic challenges related to child-rearing, and dating difficulties. The event aims to develop innovative solutions for these issues, emphasizing a non-political goal of ensuring future generations.

April 13

Thomas Jefferson’s Birthday

April 24-27

New Hampshire Liberty Forum | Concord, NH

This annual event, organized by the Free State Project, brings together activists, thinkers, and liberty enthusiasts to discuss strategies for promoting personal and economic freedom. It's a platform for learning about secession, homesteading, and libertarian governance. The forum also features prominent speakers from the libertarian community, fostering a community dedicated to making New Hampshire a beacon of freedom, encouraging participants to move and make an impact.

April 26

Our Enemy: The Bureaucracy: Mises Circle in Phoenix | Phoenix, AZ

This Mises Circle event in Phoenix confronts the inefficiencies and overreaches of bureaucratic systems. Speakers will critique the growth of government bureaucracy, exploring its impact on individual freedom and economic liberty. The day includes thought-provoking lectures, discussions, and networking, aimed at inspiring action against bureaucratic expansion and fostering a community dedicated to liberty.

April 26-27

LibertyCon: Europe | Prague, Czech Republic

LibertyCon Europe has the goal of gathering and educating the European liberty movement on the most important issues and threats to liberty. This conference offers a platform for discussing free markets, individual rights, and the philosophy of liberty. With keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, attendees engage with influential thinkers and activists. LibertyCon Europe also features social events for networking, aiming to energize and connect the next generation of liberty activists.

April 29-May 4

A Girl & A Gun National Conference | Grand Junction, CO

A Girl & A Gun National Conference is an annual event dedicated to empowering women through firearms education, competition, and community. It brings together hundreds of female shooters for three days of intensive training with some of the nation's top instructors. The conference includes live-fire sessions across various platforms like pistols, rifles, and shotguns, alongside lectures on self-defense, competition, and personal growth. It's a unique blend of skill-building, camaraderie, and advocacy for women's rights to bear arms, all within a supportive, encouraging environment.

May 8

Friedrich Hayek’s Birthday

May 23-June 6

Liberty International: Phoenix From the Ashes | Nepal, Asia

This is a themed conference by Liberty International, for students and activists, focusing on the resurgence of liberty from the challenges and setbacks faced globally. This event, part of the broader Liberty International World Conference series, brings together libertarians, activists, and thinkers to discuss strategies for advancing freedom in areas where it has been suppressed or is under threat. With a focus on education, economic liberty, and political activism, the conference includes keynote speeches, workshops, and networking sessions, aiming to inspire a new generation of liberty advocates.

May 15-17

Revisionist History of War Conference | Auburn, AL

This event, organized by the Mises Institute, aims to explore and challenge traditional narratives of war history, emphasizing the notion that "truth is the first casualty of war." It will feature a lineup of Misesian and Rothbardian scholars who will discuss how historical accounts of wars often serve political agendas, highlighting the role of propaganda and misinformation. The conference intends to present an alternative perspective, questioning established historiography and advocating for a more truthful recounting of historical events.

June 11-14

FreedomFest | Palm Springs, CA

FreedomFest, held this year in sunny Palm Springs, is a premier libertarian gathering attracting thousands of attendees from around the globe. Dubbed the "world's largest gathering of free minds," this event celebrates individual liberty, free markets, and limited government. It features a vibrant mix of speakers, including economists, historians, and philosophers and includes a wide variety of sessions, from debates and panels to networking events, book signings, and themed parties, fostering a community committed to advancing personal and economic freedom.

June 11-14

Anthem Film Festival | Palm Springs, CA | [Part of FreedomFest]

The Anthem Film Festival, held annually within FreedomFest — this year in Palm Springs, is dedicated to showcasing films that celebrate personal and civil liberty. It emphasizes narratives about self-reliance, innovation, and individual rights, often challenging mainstream perspectives. Anthem screens a diverse selection of documentaries, narratives, and shorts to standing-room-only audiences. This is one of the most important countercultural events in the film festival landscape.

June 15

Anniversary of Magna Carta

June 16

Adam Smith’s Birthday

June 16-22

Free States Projects’s 22nd Porcupine Freedom Festival | Lancaster, NH

The Free State Project's Porcupine Freedom Festival, commonly known as PorcFest, is an annual event held in Lancaster, New Hampshire, celebrating libertarianism and individual liberty. Since 2004, this week-long festival at Roger's Campground has attracted around 1,500 attendees. It's described as the "libertarian version of Burning Man," where participants engage in discussions, workshops, and activities promoting freedom, including the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The festival features speakers, music, and community building, aiming to demonstrate the benefits of a society with minimal government intervention.

June 25

George Orwell’s Birthday

June 30

Thomas Sowell’s Birthday

July 30 - August 3

Young Republican National Federation Convention | Nashville, TN

The Young Republican National Federation (YRNF) Convention is a pivotal gathering for young conservative leaders aged 18-40 across the United States. It features prominent Republican speakers, workshops, and policy debates aimed at energizing and educating the next generation of GOP leaders. Beyond politics, it fosters social connections, encouraging young professionals to engage actively in Republican politics at local, state, and national levels.

July 31

Milton Friedman’s Birthday

August 4-9

The 47th annual National Conservative Student Conference | Washington, DC

The National Conservative Student Conference, hosted by Young America's Foundation, is an annual event in Washington, D.C., aimed at college students committed to conservative principles. It gathers hundreds of students for a week of learning, networking, and activism. Participants engage with leading conservative figures through speeches, seminars, and debates, focusing on individual freedom, free-market economics, and traditional values.

August 9-10

Gun Owners Advocacy and Leadership Summit (GOALS) | Knoxville, Tennessee



GOALS is a significant gathering for gun rights enthusiasts and activists, bringing together thousands to engage in discussions about Second Amendment advocacy. The conference features speeches from prominent gun rights leaders, educational panels, meet-and-greet sessions, and an industry expo, all while attendees can carry their firearms. It's designed to educate, energize, and mobilize supporters in preparation for political battles, emphasizing a no-compromise approach to protecting gun rights amidst growing legislative challenges.

August 15-17

Liberty International: 39th World Conference | Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Liberty International Argentina Conference, scheduled for August 2025 in Buenos Aires, is a key event for libertarians worldwide. Organized by Liberty International, it marks the 39th World Conference, celebrating Argentina's recent strides towards freedom. This gathering brings together advocates from across the globe for networking, learning, and strategizing on how to expand liberty in today's context.

August 29

John Locke’s Birthday

September 5

Jury Rights Day

September 17

US Constitution Day

September [Estimated]

Gun Rights Policy Conference | [Location TBD]

This is an annual event organized by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA). It serves as a pivotal gathering for gun rights activists, educators, and advocates, and is known for its educational value, networking opportunities, and strategic planning sessions.

November 7

Victims of Communism Day

December 15

Bill of Rights Day

December [Estimated]

AmericaFest | [Location TBD]

TPUSA’s annual event is one of the largest conservative events of the year. The date for 2025 has not yet been announced, but the 2024 event was in December. ”With 10,000+ attendees of all ages, AmericaFest’s electrifying environment is leading the charge to fight America’s Culture War as we bring you to the epicenter of freedom. This 4-day event is packed with empowering speakers, hundreds of patriotic partner organizations, and the America-loving community you’ve been searching for. Plus, don’t miss our wildly entertaining concerts at the biggest freedom party of the year!” Here’s some information about last year’s event.

December [Estimated]

OMG Annual Party | [Location TBD]

No one else throws a party quite like James O’Keefe. His events celebrate those who put themselves on the line to expose government fraud and lies, not just by telling their stories but in the context of a sound and sight spectacular. O’Keefe is, surprisingly, a bit of an entertainer as well as hero journalist. The 2025 event has not yet been announced, but watch for it around this time of the year. Here’s some information on last year’s event, which was held in December.

Additional Events

Libertarian Party National Convention

Libertarian Party State Conventions