CATO annually ranks all fifty US states in terms of freedom. However, when considering a move, there are other factors than liberty to take into account, such as weather, cost of living, etc. This post combines these various considerations in one analysis for the convenience of those thinking of moving to a freer state.

Liberty and Overall Quality of Life

US News ranks states by a quality of life index, based on a combination of measures including crime, education, healthcare, economy, fiscal stability, infrastructure, opportunity, and natural environment. The chart below maps those quality of life rankings against Cato’s freedom rankings, state by state. States in the northeast corner of the chart are the most desirable in these regards. Ten states are notable for ranking in the top twenty for both measures, as highlighted in the green box.

New Hampshire, which ranks #1 in freedom, also ranks #2 in quality of life, scoring better than average in almost every metric examined, but most particularly crime, economy, education, natural environment, and healthcare. The NH Free State Project offers a list of 101 reasons to move there, which focus on the state’s many lifestyle advantages.

Florida ranks #2 in freedom and #9 in quality of life. The state is #1 top-ranked in the US for its strong economy and relatively high-quality education.

South Dakota ranks #3 in freedom and #11 in quality of life, scoring better than average on most lifestyle metrics.

The remaining seven states noted for both a relatively strong freedom score and relatively strong quality of life are: Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Virginia.

Liberty and Affordability

The chart below shows Cato’s freedom ranking vs. the US News Affordability Index. States in the northeast corner of the chart are the most desirable in these regards. Eight states stand out, ranking in the top 20 on both scores, as highlighted in the green box.

Among the freest states, South Dakota stands out as a freedom bargain. There really isn’t any other state that’s even close. It’s the only state in the US that ranks in the top ten for both liberty and affordability, ranking #3 in liberty and #8 in affordability.

To be clear what I mean when I say affordability, the ratio of median home price to median income for the US as a whole is currently 5.8. By contrast, in Brandon, SD — one of the most desirable cities in the state and recommended as very livable, with a crime rate 91% lower than the US average and just 2% unemployment — the ratio is 3.4. This means that for a couple with dreams of having one parent work and one stay at home with the kids, in a nice neighborhood with good schools, it’s actually possible here. That makes this a very family-friendly state as well.

The remaining seven states noted for both a relatively strong freedom score and relative affordability are: Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Liberty and Weather

Ranking weather for all fifty states is of course subjective, as it heavily depends on individual preferences for different climates. But reflecting general preferences, I asked Grok (x.com’s AI) to create a ranking based on common perceptions of desirable weather conditions like mild temperatures, sunshine, and manageable humidity. This ranking will work for most people, but if you enjoy colder climates, snowy winters, desert heat, etc., this may not apply to you.

The chart below maps those weather rankings against Cato’s freedom rankings, state by state. States in the northeast corner of the chart are the most desirable in these regards. Eight states stand out ranking in the top 20 on both scores, as highlighted in the green box.

Four states rank in the top ten for both liberty and weather: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. Of these, only Florida and Arizona both rank in the top five.

Florida particularly stands out, ranking #2 in liberty and #3 in weather, and if warm weather is one of your more important moving criteria, you could hardly do better. Florida is the warmest state in the US, with an average temperature of 71.5 degrees. Winters are relatively mild, and summers, though often humid, typically peak in the 90 degree range. The place is so pleasant that the latest tourist data put the number visiting annually at 137 million.

Arizona is the sunniest state in the US, with 193 sunny days per year, and it’s one of the warmest — with an average high of 75 degrees (ranking it #6 out of fifty states) and an average low of 37 degrees (ranking it #37). However, it should be noted that summers in Arizona can be very hot. Arizona is also the second driest state in the country, with only 12 inches of rain per year.

The remaining four states — Colorado, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia — have more tolerable weather than that of more northern states, which makes them relatively attractive in this regard, but they’re not exactly pleasant weather states, per se.

The Top Five Freest States

I have separately posted about each of the top five freest states: New Hampshire, Florida, South Dakota, Nevada, and Arizona. I focused on these five because they are liberty outliers, and each has unique advantages.

On the question of liberty alone New Hampshire is inescapably #1. The structure of New Hampshire’s state government and the character of the population, combined with the most active state libertarian group in the country — by far — makes it pretty unbeatable in that regard. Not just that, but New Hampshire offers a genuine pro-liberty community that really, really wants you to move there, even offering a welcome wagon and all kinds of relocation support, finding you a place to live, social groups, etc. As noted above, the state is also ranked near the very top in overall quality of life. If you don’t mind (or even like) cold weather, look no further. This is your best choice.

On the other hand, if you don’t like cold weather, Florida ranks #2 in freedom, per Cato, and has some of the best weather in the country. Additionally, the state has benefited from a wave of incoming red voters and now is on very solid ground in terms of retaining its liberties. Florida is also ranked #9 out of the fifty states in overall quality of life. For young people, two of the thirteen US colleges recommended for pro-liberty students (based on free speech policies, high academic ranking, and high return on investment) are located in Florida. For older people, Florida offers one of the largest and best 55+ retirement communities in the US: The Villages. It’s such an impressive privately owned community that Reason did a write-up on it. For everyone else, the state offers one of the strongest economies in the US, year-round sun, and miles of beaches.

South Dakota ranks #3 and stands out as a freedom bargain — it’s the only state in the US that ranks in the top ten for both liberty and affordability. Combined with superior schools and low crime, the state is highly desirable for families.

Nevada ranks #4 in freedom — if you’re looking for a place to be free and have fun, this state is a good choice. It ranks #1 in personal liberty, and has for 22 years, and it has no personal income tax or corporate income tax. Additionally, Las Vegas offers every sensation you can imagine, from gambling, to live entertainment, to conferences and trade shows of every kind.

Arizona ranks #5 in freedom and is the only other state than Florida that has particularly comfortable weather. Arizona is especially desirable if you don’t like rain or humidity. By the way, for those unfamiliar with the state, it’s not just desert. Driving through it years ago, I was struck by how woodsy it was in places. There’s a lot of contrast between regions, from the Grand Canyon in the north, to the central highlands and pine forests, and further south to the vast Sonoran Desert. As far as the lay of the land goes, Arizona has something for everyone.

Seven Additional Interesting States

In the three analyses above, seven additional states appeared at least twice, scoring in the top 20 for freedom and for at least two of quality of life, affordability, and weather. These states are not among the very strongest in terms of liberty, as are the top five above, but they are relatively free and have other notable advantages. For those stuck in blue state hellholes, any of these seven would be a marked improvement.

Colorado, Georgia, and Virginia rank in the top 20 for freedom, quality of life, weather.

North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming rank in the top 20 for freedom, quality of life, and affordability.

Tennessee ranks in the top 20 for freedom, affordability, and weather.

Links to Find Your Ideal Spot

The internet has a number of useful sites to use when figuring out your next move, and at a much more granular level than states. Listed below are a few good sources to help you find your ideal city or even neighborhood.

Niche - Provides in-depth reviews and ratings for towns, neighborhoods, schools, and colleges in the United States, offering comprehensive insights into various aspects like housing, safety, and diversity.

Livability - Offers profiles of cities across the U.S. with detailed statistics on demographics, economics, and lifestyle aspects. It also includes articles and photos to give a feel of the area.

WalkScore - If you're interested in how walkable, bike-friendly, or transit-accessible a neighborhood is, WalkScore provides scores that reflect these aspects, aiding in choosing urban or urban-friendly locales.

AreaVibes - It rates neighborhoods based on livability, considering amenities, cost of living, crime rates, education, and more.

City-Data - Offers detailed profiles of cities with data on crime, weather, schools, and local amenities, which can be crucial for making an informed decision.

The Full Data

Want to know how your state scores? Here are all 50 states and their respective ranks.