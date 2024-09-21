CATO annually ranks all fifty US states in terms of freedom. Arizona has been steadily rising in this ranking over the last twenty years and is currently in 5th place, following Nevada (#4) South Dakota (#3), Florida (#2) and top-ranked (#1) New Hampshire.

Anyone looking for a better life in a freer place should look closely at this state.

What’s so free about Arizona?

Arizona ranks high in liberty largely for two reasons: 1) a strong libertarian attitude about personal liberty — it ranks near the top in that regard, and 2) it has lower taxes and less regulation than most other states.

On the personal liberty side, the state has enacted Constitutional Carry, medical and recreational marijuana decriminalization, universal school choice, and significant asset forfeiture reform. Accordingly, the state has seen declining victimless crime arrests and declining incarceration rates.

On the economic side, Per Cato, “State and local taxes are 9 percent of adjusted personal income, well below average…Debt and government consumption are well below average, and so is government employment, at only 9.8 percent of the private sector. All these measures have fallen over time.” Think about how rare it is for government consumption and employment to decline as a share of the total — few governments anywhere can make that claim.

For more detail on liberty in Arizona, see Cato’s full analysis.

Is Arizona likely to stay free?

Recent trends have been very favorable for liberty in Arizona, suggesting a relatively pro-liberty electorate and the influence of active proponents of liberty.

However, Arizona is a purple state with only average election integrity, ranking #24 out of 50. It will likely remain relatively free for the foreseeable future, but stronger election integrity is needed to secure that future for the long-term.

In other respects, is Arizona a good state to live in?

If you like sun and warmth, Arizona’s the state for you. It’s the sunniest state in the US, with 193 sunny days per year, and it’s one of the warmest — with an average high of 75 degrees (ranking it #6 out of fifty states) and an average low of 37 degrees (ranking it #37). However, it should be noted that summers in Arizona can be very hot. Arizona is also the second driest state in the country, with only 12 inches of rain per year.

If you enjoy the outdoors, much of the state still has a rugged Western vibe, with plenty of opportunities for hiking and exploring local history.

All that said, Arizona is not highly ranked overall among US states for quality of life, scoring #32 (out of the 50 states) from USNews, #39 from DataPandas, and #41 from WalletHub.

Of course, within any state there are better areas, so you just need to do your research. You can find lists of the most desirable cities within Arizona at RedFin, Niche, Livability, and Travel & Leisure. For what it’s worth, there were four cities that these lists had in common: Scottsdale, Tempe, Tucson, and Phoenix. A more granular way to find not just good cities but good specific neighborhoods within cities is Niche.

How does Arizona compare to other free states?

The only four states that rank higher than Arizona in overall liberty are New Hampshire, Florida, South Dakota, and Nevada.

On the question of liberty alone New Hampshire is inescapably #1. The structure of New Hampshire’s state government and the character of the population, combined with the most active state libertarian group in the country — by far — makes it pretty unbeatable in that regard.

Florida ranks #2 in freedom, per Cato, and has some of the best weather in the country. Additionally, the state has benefited from a wave of incoming red voters and now is on very solid ground in terms of retaining its liberties.

South Dakota ranks #3 and stands out as a freedom bargain — it’s the only state in the US that ranks in the top ten for both liberty and affordability. Combined with superior schools and low crime, the state is highly desirable for families.

Nevada ranks #4 — if you’re looking for a place to be free and have fun, this state is a good choice. It ranks #1 in personal liberty, and has for 22 years, and it has no personal income tax or corporate income tax. Additionally, Las Vegas offers every sensation you can imagine, from gambling, to live entertainment, to conferences and trade shows of every kind.

Any of these states would be desirable places to live from a freedom perspective, as would Arizona. Choosing between them comes down to preferences about weather, cost, job opportunities, etc.

By the way, for those unfamiliar with Arizona, it’s not just desert. Driving through it years ago, I was struck by how woodsy it was in places. There’s a lot of contrast between regions within the state, from the Grand Canyon in the north, to the central highlands and pine forests, and further south to the vast Sonoran Desert. As far as the lay of the land goes, Arizona has something for everyone.