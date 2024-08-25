Worried about election fraud? You should be. If you thought there was reason to question the results of the 2020 election, wait until this election is over.

Democrats are testing every weakness in the electoral system, like a thief walking down a hallway trying every door handle. Of course, efforts are being made to tighten voter integrity where possible, but count on it — a slew of election fraud will nonetheless be attempted.

Here’s Something You Can Do About It

The good news is that you can fight back, and get paid in the bargain. The machinery of elections requires a ton of temporary hires and those jobs are being recruited for right now. Somebody has to be a poll watcher, somebody has to do the counting, somebody has to respond to voter inquiries, somebody has to transport ballots, etc.

But you’re just one person, you say, so what good will it do for you to be involved? It only takes one honest person to intimidate a cabal. By being part of the process, your honest eyes and ears will disrupt any chummy environment in which corrupt workers are comfortable fiddling with the process. And failing that, you will at least be able to witness and report it.

“It’s amazing how much panic just one honest man can spread among a multitude of hypocrites.” — Thomas Sowell

How You Can Find These Jobs

Election jobs are routinely posted online and requirements are minimal, usually just proof of local residence, a driver’s license, and lack of felony convictions. These jobs are usually posted under such keywords as “election clerk,” “election worker,” “poll worker,” “election jobs,” etc.

Here’s where to find them:

State, County, and City job listings

Google

Indeed

GovernmentJobs

ZipRecruiter

Temporary staffing websites such as RobertHalf, etc.

So How Much Will I Earn?

Poll worker jobs — manning the polls on election day — typically pay in the range of $250 for the one day. Temporary election clerk jobs, which may last weeks, and who set up equipment, register voters, assist voters, etc., typically get paid $15-$25/hour.

Of course, those are the temporary jobs; the full-time jobs pay more, if you’re interested. At random, I see an Elections Outreach Coordinator earning $70K-$90K, an Election Field Support Specialist earning $52K-$90K, and an Election Clerical Assistant earning $41K-$53K. These are real careers, and it’s hero’s work to keep an honest eye on all of this. By the way, one of the best paths to these permanent jobs is to take one of the temporary jobs first. You’ll get to see what it’s like and most importantly you’ll make valuable connections with those in charge of hiring.

Did You Do Your Part?

Not to put too heavy a point on it, but this little demi-pardise we have — unprecedented prosperity and liberty by historical standards and rare even today compared to the rest of the world — did not come cheap. It took tremendous sacrifice to establish it in the first place and every generation has had to do battle, one way or another, to protect it.

Unfortunately, Democrats have found a way to undermine the process by weakening election integrity, the lynchpin of the whole thing.

By becoming part of the election machinery you will be pushing back against that corruption. Maybe you feel you’ve already done your part. Maybe you’ve already fought for this country or donated heavily to pro-liberty candidates or registered voters, etc. But if not, if you can’t think off-hand what you did to preserve our liberty, helping to secure our elections would be a good way to play your part.