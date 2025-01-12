Urgent: Support Needed for J6 Prison Survivors
Their ordeal is not over. Many still need your help.
Assuming all goes as expected, incoming President Donald Trump will likely pardon and release most — perhaps even all — of the J6 prisoners, on the day of his inauguration, January 20th, 2025.
What then?
Imagine, after being locked up for years in a small dimly-lit cell, you are suddenly told you have been pardoned, shuffled forward by unfriendly guards with the handful of possessions you have been allowed in prison, and unceremoniously shoved out of the prison gate into the street, typically not in the best of areas.
Yes, it can happen that fast. Here’s how it happened for one pardoned prisoner (not related to J6): “He was pulled aside and shown the pardon by a guard and then asked if he accepted the pardon by the Captain. He was out of prison around 3 and 1/2 hours later.”
If you are lucky, you have friends or relatives who anticipated the pardon, pick you up, and help you get on your feet again. But what if your friends and relatives didn’t anticipate it? What if they have been persuaded by years of press and government propaganda that you are a terrible, perhaps even dangerous, person? What if no one meets you and no one cares?
Well then, you’re homeless, penniless, and likely to have a rough time surviving, let alone restoring any semblance of life. That happens.
Which is just what the Left wants.
Over a thousand people stuck their necks out for this country and attended the J6 protest. What happened to them afterward is the rawest of raw deals. We need to make sure that when they get out they are treated with love and respect and given the support they need to recover.
Happily there are several ways to help.
Can You Be a J6 Greeter?
Suzzanne Monk, founder of the J6 Pardon Project, is preparing for a potential mass commutation on Inauguration Day.
She is trying to find volunteers who will be willing to greet newly released J6r’s. “Here are the 80 prison locations where J6ers are held. Which facility are you near? Let me know which Bureau of Prisons location you can be at on January 20th to greet our freed J6ers with a hero's welcome. Balloons, streamers, heck get a brass band, lol. Let's make release day AMAZING for all J6ers! Let me know which site you PLEDGE to be at on 1/20/2025!”
I can imagine that newly-released prisoners will be needing tangible help as well, even if minimal — maybe to borrow a phone to call someone, or to get a ride somewhere, or if you can afford it a cash card, etc. Likely if you express interest to Suzzanne you will get more details on how you can help within your means. But she’s right — just being there and greeting the J6rs is a start. They should not re-enter the world alone and helpless.
My guess is that the initial state of things will be chaotic, with so many suddenly released. But if you happen to live within driving distance of one of these prisons — even better if you can make contact with specific prisoners — your help would be like rain on a desert for those individuals.
Donate Directly to a GiveSendGo Appeal
The luckier prisoners have family or friends who set up a GiveSendGo for them. Donating to these has the virtue of being direct rather than going through an organization. Unfortunately, only a limited number of J6rs have set up these donation pages, as far as I can tell. Below are the ones I could find.
Many of them have legal bills to pay, and all of them, once released, will have challenges finding work — even if pardoned they will have to explain what they have been doing the last several years. And many will need money for the most basic food and shelter until they can get on their feet. Even small amounts of money will help.
By the way, at the end of Schindler’s List there is a scene in which Schindler wishes he had saved a few more lives. I felt a little of that myself in scrolling through these appeals when I ran across that of Julio Baquero, whose page reported in a final message “The suffering has ended. With a very heavy, I must inform you all of the passing of my honey, my life partner, the love of my life. Julio has gone to be with God and suffer no more. He left this cruel world on Sunday June 16th, Father's Day 2024.” He had stage 4 cancer, which was no doubt treated with all the care that can be expected in our corrupt prison system. Reading that, I wished that I had seen that appeal earlier and donated.
At least it’s not too late to help these people below.
Chris Alberts
Stephanie Baez
Thomas Ballard
Bigo Barnett
Joseph Biggs
Craig Bingert
Therese Borgerding
Dominic Box
Jeffrey Brown
Benjamen Burlew
Jeramiah Caplinger
Ray Chambers
William Chrestman
Luke Coffee
Mason Courson
Bunky Crawford
Nick DeCarlo
Nathan DeGrave
David Dempsey
Lucas Denny
Mitchell Gardner
Robert Gieswein
Daniel Goodwin
James Grant
Leslie Gray
Phil Grillo
Jeremy Groseclose
Don Hazard
Stacey Hager
Kenneth Harrelson
Albuquerque Head
Joshua Hernandez
Luke Hoffman
Joseph Hutchinson
Traci Isaacs and family
Brian Jackson
James and Westbury families
Shane Jenkins
Taylor Johnatakis
Jay Johnston
Karen and Robert Jones
Julian Khater
Christopher Kuehne
Joshua Knowles
Matt and Lisa Krol
Rebecca Lavrenz
Joshua Lollar
Markus Maly
Felipe Martinez
Ronald Colton McAbee
James McGrew
Sean McHugh
Jeffrey McKellop
Connie Meggs
Jonathan Mellis
Rodney Milstreed
Daniel Morrissey
Darrell Neely
Kirstyn Niemela
Ethan Nordean
Nicholas Ochs
Brett Ostrander
Dominic Pezolla
Josh Pruitt
Barry Ramey
Jeff Sabol
Ryan Samsel
Deborah Sandoval
Pete Schwartz
Thomas Sibick
Geoffrey Sills
Charles Bradford Smith
Huck Stoll
Isaac Sturgeon
Hector Vargas
Will Watson
Jared Wise
Kyle Young
Ryan Zink
Donate to J6 Recovery Organizations
American Patriot Relief offers a 24/7 helpline for J6ers to get assistance with commissary, travel, and living expenses.
J6 Road Home offers an actual temporary home, room and board, as well as help for J6ers to get back on their feet.
Stand in the Gap offers a variety of support and re-entry services for J6ers.
There are no doubt other groups as well. Know any? Please add them to the comments.
Want more actionable ideas to promote liberty? Subscribe for free.