Want to make new friends, learn about liberty, and network with pro-liberty thinkers?

Here are twenty-five events and conferences taking place in 2026 that will provide you just those opportunities.

Enjoy!

February 6-7

YAF Nashville Freedom Conference | Nashville, TN

“Join Young America’s Foundation in Nashville, Tennessee for the Freedom Conference—two days of ideas, inspiration, and leadership training in the heart of Music City. This high-energy rally will feature top hosts from The Daily Wire alongside your other favorite conservative powerhouse speakers, bringing together hundreds of young leaders for an unforgettable celebration of America’s founding principles. Throughout the conference, you will explore the principles that shaped 1776, confront the Left’s narratives head-on, and gain practical tools to champion freedom on your campus and in your community during this historic anniversary year and into the future.”

Note: YAF also has many other, smaller conferences and updates these over the course of the year. Here’s their complete list: Young Americans for Freedom Conferences.

March 5-8

New Hampshire Liberty Forum | [Concord, NH]

This annual event, organized by the Free State Project, brings together activists, thinkers, and liberty enthusiasts to discuss strategies for promoting personal and economic freedom. It’s a platform for learning about secession, homesteading, and libertarian governance. The forum also features prominent speakers from the libertarian community, fostering a community dedicated to making New Hampshire a beacon of freedom, encouraging participants to move and make an impact.

March 12-15

Reason Weekend | Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Reason Weekend is your chance to spend quality time with Reason’s award-winning journalists and policy wonks, ask questions about what’s happening behind the scenes, engage with experts and thought leaders on some of today’s most pressing issues, and connect with new and old friends who share your passion for individual liberty, free markets, and the rule of law.

March 13-14

FedSoc: National Student Symposium | Phoenix, AZ

“The Federalist Society at ASU Law will host the 45th National Student Symposium on March 13–14, 2026. Drawing inspiration from the American Founding nearly 250 years ago and from Phoenix, Arizona, a city synonymous with renewal, the symposium asks how the Spirit of '76 can be sustained in 2026 and how foundational constitutional principles can be renewed and revitalized. Set against a backdrop of innovative legal and regulatory reforms, the symposium will feature debate and discussion on the historical roots and modern interconnections of free markets, free speech, and federalism, the emerging legal landscape, and what is required to restore and renew the values of the American Founding as liberty rises anew.”

March 19 - July 25

Mises Institute Events

3/19 | Libertarian Scholars Conference | Auburn, AL

3/19-3/21 | Austrian Economic Research Conference | Auburn, AL

5/11 | Research Fellowship in Residence | Auburn, AL

6/7-6/12 | Rothbard Graduate Seminar | Auburn, AL

7/19-7/25 | Mises University | Auburn, AL

The Mises Institute, a nonprofit promoting Austrian economics, individual freedom, and peace, hosts a variety of events, mostly in Auburn, AL. These include intensive training for students in Austrian economics with top scholars.

March 25-28

CPAC: Conservative Political Action Conference | Grapevine, TX

CPAC, hosted by the American Conservative Union, is one of the largest conservative conferences in the US, with attendance in the thousands. It’s a significant gathering for conservative activists, politicians, and thought leaders from around the globe. Attendees get to hear from major political figures like past and present U.S. Presidents, engage in debates, and network with like-minded individuals.

April 24-26

LibertyCon: Europe | [Madrid, Spain]

LibertyCon Europe has the goal of gathering and educating the European liberty movement on the most important issues and threats to liberty. This conference offers a platform for discussing free markets, individual rights, and the philosophy of liberty. With keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, attendees engage with influential thinkers and activists. LibertyCon Europe also features social events for networking, aiming to energize and connect the next generation of liberty activists.

April 30-May 3

A Girl & A Gun National Conference | Grand Junction, CO

A Girl & A Gun National Conference is an annual event dedicated to empowering women through firearms education, competition, and community. It brings together hundreds of female shooters for three days of intensive training with some of the nation's top instructors. The conference includes live-fire sessions across various platforms like pistols, rifles, and shotguns, alongside lectures on self-defense, competition, and personal growth. It's a unique blend of skill-building, camaraderie, and advocacy for women's rights to bear arms, all within a supportive, encouraging environment.

May 21-22

Europe Liberty Forum | [Berlin, Germany]

This flagship event from Atlas Networks brings together freedom champions from across Europe and beyond for two days of connection, collaboration, and inspiration. Enjoy keynote talks, regional success stories, practical workshops, and vibrant networking as we advance the cause of liberty in the region.

May 21-25

2026 Libertarian Party National Convention | Grand Rapids, MI

The 2026 Libertarian National Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be a pivotal gathering for liberty advocates. Attendees will shape the party’s future, vote on bylaws, and elect leaders. Even in a non-presidential cycle, the LP convention matters— this is where the groundwork will be laid to shape the movement and flex political muscle heading into 2028. Join this convention to network with activists, influence policy, and champion individual freedom in a vibrant, inspiring setting.

June 8-11

FreedomFest | Las Vegas, NV

FreedomFest, which returns in 2026 to Las Vegas, is a premier libertarian gathering attracting thousands of attendees from around the globe. Dubbed the "world's largest gathering of free minds," this event celebrates individual liberty, free markets, and limited government. It features a vibrant mix of speakers, including economists, historians, and philosophers and includes a wide variety of sessions, from debates and panels to networking events, book signings, and themed parties, fostering a community committed to advancing personal and economic freedom.

June 8-11

Anthem Film Festival | Las Vegas, NV | [Part of FreedomFest]

The Anthem Film Festival, held annually within FreedomFest — this year in Las Vegas — is dedicated to showcasing films that celebrate personal and civil liberty. It emphasizes narratives about self-reliance, innovation, and individual rights, often challenging mainstream perspectives. Anthem screens a diverse selection of documentaries, narratives, and shorts to standing-room-only audiences. This is one of the most important countercultural events in the film festival landscape.

June 22-25

Acton University | Grand Rapids, MI

“Acton University is not your typical conference. It’s a four-day exploration of theology, philosophy, entrepreneurship, international development, and market-based economics. Each day is packed with thought-provoking presentations, connecting moral and religious principles to economic and personal liberty. At Acton University, you’ll join people from all walks of life and from every part of the globe–from business leaders to students, seminarians to academics, and entrepreneurs to nonprofit workers–to explore the intellectual and practical foundations of a free society.”

June [Estimated]

Free States Projects’s 23rd Porcupine Freedom Festival | Lancaster, NH

The Free State Project's Porcupine Freedom Festival, commonly known as PorcFest, is an annual event held in Lancaster, New Hampshire, celebrating libertarianism and individual liberty. Since 2004, this week-long festival at Roger's Campground has attracted around 1,500 attendees. It's described as the "libertarian version of Burning Man," where participants engage in discussions, workshops, and activities promoting freedom, including the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The festival features speakers, music, and community building, aiming to demonstrate the benefits of a society with minimal government intervention.

July [Estimated]

Young Republican National Federation Convention | [Location TBD]

The Young Republican National Federation (YRNF) Convention is a pivotal gathering for young conservative leaders aged 18-40 across the United States. It features prominent Republican speakers, workshops, and policy debates aimed at energizing and educating the next generation of GOP leaders. Beyond politics, it fosters social connections, encouraging young professionals to engage actively in Republican politics at local, state, and national levels.

August 1-2

Gun Owners Advocacy and Leadership Summit (GOALS) | Des Moines, IA

GOALS is a significant gathering for gun rights enthusiasts and activists, bringing together thousands to engage in discussions about Second Amendment advocacy. The conference features speeches from prominent gun rights leaders, educational panels, meet-and-greet sessions, and an industry expo, all while attendees can carry their firearms. It's designed to educate, energize, and mobilize supporters in preparation for political battles, emphasizing a no-compromise approach to protecting gun rights amidst growing legislative challenges.

August 5-8 | August 19-22

Cato University | Washington, DC

Cato University is the Cato Institute’s premier educational conference for college and graduate students. Each program will explore classical liberal philosophy as a foundation for considering current policy issues. While the topics for each conference will vary, the goal of Cato University is to foster an enduring community of outstanding faculty and participants who share a commitment to liberty and learning.

August 7-9

Liberty International World Conference | Kathmandu, Nepal

The Liberty International Argentina Conference is a key event for libertarians worldwide. This gathering brings together advocates from across the globe for networking, learning, and strategizing on how to expand liberty in today's context.

September [Estimated]

Gun Rights Policy Conference | [Location TBD]

This is an annual event organized by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA). It serves as a pivotal gathering for gun rights activists, educators, and advocates, and is known for its educational value, networking opportunities, and strategic planning sessions.

September 10-11

Asia Liberty Forum | [Colombo, Sri Lanka]

This flagship event from Atlas Networks brings together freedom champions from across Asia and beyond for two days of connection, collaboration, and inspiration. Enjoy keynote talks, regional success stories, practical workshops, and vibrant networking as we advance the cause of liberty in the region.

October 11-15

Mount Perelin Society | Indianapolis, IN

Liberty Fund welcomes you to the 2026 Mont Pelerin Society General Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana. Join us as we explore the culture that fueled the “Spirit of 1776” and examine how the Declaration of Independence and Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations, both published in 1776, provided a foundation for future societies of free and responsible individuals..

November 12-14

Federalist Society: National Lawyers Convention | Washington, DC

The Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention features showcase sessions, breakout panels, debates, and an annual dinner. The convention attracts conservative and libertarian legal professionals, fostering discussions on constitutional law, free markets, and limited government.

November 11-12

Atlas Network Liberty Forum | New York, NY

“For one unforgettable week in November, New York City becomes the beating heart of the freedom movement. Atlas Network’s Liberty Forum & Freedom Dinner brings together global leaders, bold ideas, and principled allies from across the world for two days of connection and celebration. This is where you will see freedom in action—through candid conversations, inspiring stories, and the movement’s most distinguished honors, including the Templeton Freedom Award. It is your front-row seat to the impact that generous supporters and courageous leaders are making for a freer, more prosperous future.”

December 17-20

AmericaFest | Phoenix, AZ

TPUSA’s annual event is one of the largest conservative events of the year. ”With 10,000+ attendees of all ages, AmericaFest’s electrifying environment is leading the charge to fight America’s Culture War as we bring you to the epicenter of freedom. This 4-day event is packed with empowering speakers, hundreds of patriotic partner organizations, and the America-loving community you’ve been searching for. Plus, don’t miss our wildly entertaining concerts at the biggest freedom party of the year!”

Additional Events

These events have not yet, as of publication, announced definitive dates and locations and these could not be estimated based on past experience. Nonetheless, these conferences will likely take place. Select the links for latest information.

Anti-Communist Film Festival

Fire Student Network Summer Conference

First Amendment Film Festival

Institute for Justice Law Student Conference

LibertyCon

Libertarian Party National Convention

Libertarian Party State Conventions

Natal Conference

Young Republican Fall Conference

Liberty-Related Birthdays and Holidays

1Q

February 2 | Ayn Rand’s Birthday

Haven’t yet read Atlas Shrugged? Here’s why you should.

February 22 | George Washington’s Birthday

2Q

April 13 | Thomas Jefferson’s Birthday

May 8 | Friedrich Hayek’s Birthday

June 15 | Anniversary of Magna Carta

June 16 | Adam Smith’s Birthday

June 25 | George Orwell’s Birthday

June 30 | Thomas Sowell’s Birthday

3Q

July 31 | Milton Friedman’s Birthday

August 29 | John Locke’s Birthday

September 5 | Jury Rights Day

September 17 | US Constitution Day

4Q

November 7 | Victims of Communism Day

December 15 | Bill of Rights Day