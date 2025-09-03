Want to make new friends, learn about liberty, and network with pro-liberty thinkers?

Here are twenty-five events and conferences taking place over 2025-2026 that will provide you just those opportunities.

Enjoy!

September 26-28

Gun Rights Policy Conference | Salt Lake City, Utah

This is an annual event organized by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA). It serves as a pivotal gathering for gun rights activists, educators, and advocates, and is known for its educational value, networking opportunities, and strategic planning sessions.

October 3 - December 6

Young Americans for Freedom Conferences

10/3-10/4 | YAF Activism Training in Atlanta | Atlanta, GA

10/3-10/4 | YAF Road to Freedom Seminar | Reston, VA

10/15-10/18 | Reagan Ranch High School Conference | Santa Barbara, CA

11/14-11/16 | 2025 Freedom Conference | Santa Barbara, CA

12/4-12/6 | High School Free Enterprise Leaders Conference | Santa Barbara, CA

In these events, young conservative college students and select high school students converge to bolster their advocacy for liberty, limited government, and free markets. Attendees engage in workshops, networking opportunities, and discussions aimed at arming them with the knowledge and tools to effectively promote conservative values on their campuses.

October 7-10

Mount Perelin Society | Marrakech, Morocco

This Global Special Meeting will examine how people acquire, and change, their worldviews, and how, consequently, the appeal and the application of classical liberal ideas can be widened through a more refined understanding of this process. To that end, we will explore these fundamental questions for the future of classical liberalism by studying, amongst other topics, the role that cultural creations, religious traditions, and some academic disciplines can play in the transmission of our ideas and values.

November 12-13

Atlas Network Liberty Forum | New York, NY

Our two-day conference brings together hundreds of think tank leaders, philanthropists, and freedom advocates from around the world. We find ideas, strategies, and inspiration in one another's work. This prestigious two-day event remains an annual convergence of freedom champions worldwide, complemented by the distinguished Freedom Dinner gala. The gala will feature the notable Templeton Freedom Award presentation, the inspiring Linda Whetstone Toast to Freedom, and the esteemed Sir Antony Fisher Achievement Award ceremony.

November 13-15

Acton Institute: Rethinking Charity | New Orleans, LA

Charity in truth “is the principal driving force behind the authentic development of every person and of all humanity.” So what principles ensure our institutions and programs express charity grounded in truth? This conference aims to assist religious, business, and nonprofit leaders in aligning practice with principle. Over two and a half days, conference attendees will participate in engaging presentations; grow in leadership capacity; and network with accomplished thinkers and practitioners.

November 6-8

Federalist Society: National Lawyers Convention | Washington, DC

The 2025 Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention, held November 6–8 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., explores "New Legal Frontiers." Over three days, it features four showcase sessions, breakout panels by practice groups, the Seventeenth Annual Rosenkranz Debate, the Twenty-Fourth Olson Memorial Lecture, and the Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner. Plenary sessions include live recordings of Soc! Sidebars, with judges discussing personal passions alongside legal topics. The convention attracts conservative and libertarian legal professionals, fostering discussions on constitutional law, free markets, and limited government.

December 18-21

AmericaFest | Phoenix, AZ

TPUSA’s annual event is one of the largest conservative events of the year. ”With 10,000+ attendees of all ages, AmericaFest’s electrifying environment is leading the charge to fight America’s Culture War as we bring you to the epicenter of freedom. This 4-day event is packed with empowering speakers, hundreds of patriotic partner organizations, and the America-loving community you’ve been searching for. Plus, don’t miss our wildly entertaining concerts at the biggest freedom party of the year!”

February [Estimated]

LibertyCon | [Location TBD]

LibertyCon, organized by Students for Liberty, is one of the premier gatherings for advocates of freedom. Attendance is typically in the 1,000-2,000 range, with a mix of students, young professionals, activists, academics and scholars, entrepreneurs, and policy makers. Expect engaging panel discussions, networking opportunities, thought-provoking speeches, and practical workshops.

March 25-28

CPAC: Conservative Political Action Conference | Grapevine, TX

CPAC, hosted by the American Conservative Union, is one of the largest conservative conferences in the US, with attendance in the thousands. It's a significant gathering for conservative activists, politicians, and thought leaders from around the globe. Attendees get to hear from major political figures like past and present U.S. Presidents, engage in debates, and network with like-minded individuals.

March 19 - July 25

Mises Institute Events

3/19 | Libertarian Scholars Conference | Auburn, AL

3/19-3/21 | Austrian Economic Research Conference | Auburn, AL

5/11 | Research Fellowship in Residence | Auburn, AL

6/7-6/12 | Rothbard Graduate Seminar | Auburn, AL

7/19-7/25 | Mises University | Auburn, AL

The Mises Institute, a nonprofit promoting Austrian economics, individual freedom, and peace, hosts a variety of events, mostly in Auburn, AL. These include intensive training for students in Austrian economics with top scholars.

March [Estimated]

Natal Conference | [Location TBD]

The Natal Conference brings together individuals concerned about shrinking populations, economic challenges related to child-rearing, and dating difficulties. The event aims to develop innovative solutions for these issues, emphasizing a non-political goal of ensuring future generations.

March 12-15

Reason Weekend | Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Reason Weekend is your chance to spend quality time with Reason’s award-winning journalists and policy wonks, ask questions about what’s happening behind the scenes, engage with experts and thought leaders on some of today’s most pressing issues, and connect with new and old friends who share your passion for individual liberty, free markets, and the rule of law.

April [Estimated]

New Hampshire Liberty Forum | [Location TBD]

This annual event, organized by the Free State Project, brings together activists, thinkers, and liberty enthusiasts to discuss strategies for promoting personal and economic freedom. It's a platform for learning about secession, homesteading, and libertarian governance. The forum also features prominent speakers from the libertarian community, fostering a community dedicated to making New Hampshire a beacon of freedom, encouraging participants to move and make an impact.

April [Estimated]

LibertyCon: Europe | [Location TBD]

LibertyCon Europe has the goal of gathering and educating the European liberty movement on the most important issues and threats to liberty. This conference offers a platform for discussing free markets, individual rights, and the philosophy of liberty. With keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops, attendees engage with influential thinkers and activists. LibertyCon Europe also features social events for networking, aiming to energize and connect the next generation of liberty activists.

April 30-May 3

A Girl & A Gun National Conference | Grand Junction, CO

A Girl & A Gun National Conference is an annual event dedicated to empowering women through firearms education, competition, and community. It brings together hundreds of female shooters for three days of intensive training with some of the nation's top instructors. The conference includes live-fire sessions across various platforms like pistols, rifles, and shotguns, alongside lectures on self-defense, competition, and personal growth. It's a unique blend of skill-building, camaraderie, and advocacy for women's rights to bear arms, all within a supportive, encouraging environment.

May [Estimated]

Europe Liberty Forum | [Location TBD]

This flagship event from Atlas Networks brings together freedom champions from across Europe and beyond for two days of connection, collaboration, and inspiration. Enjoy keynote talks, regional success stories, practical workshops, and vibrant networking as we advance the cause of liberty in the region.

May 21-25

2026 Libertarian Party National Convention | Grand Rapids, MI

The 2026 Libertarian National Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan, will be a pivotal gathering for liberty advocates. Attendees will shape the party’s future, vote on bylaws, and elect leaders. Even in a non-presidential cycle, the LP convention matters— this is where the groundwork will be laid to shape the movement and flex political muscle heading into 2028. Join this convention to network with activists, influence policy, and champion individual freedom in a vibrant, inspiring setting.

May [Estimated]

OMG Annual Party | [Location TBD]

No one else throws a party quite like James O’Keefe. His events celebrate those who put themselves on the line to expose government fraud and lies, not just by telling their stories but in the context of a sound and sight spectacular. O’Keefe is, surprisingly, a bit of an entertainer as well as hero journalist. The 2026 event has not yet been announced, but watch for it around this time of the year. Here’s some information on last year’s event, which was held in May.

June 8-11

FreedomFest | Las Vegas, NV

FreedomFest, which returns in 2026 to Las Vegas, is a premier libertarian gathering attracting thousands of attendees from around the globe. Dubbed the "world's largest gathering of free minds," this event celebrates individual liberty, free markets, and limited government. It features a vibrant mix of speakers, including economists, historians, and philosophers and includes a wide variety of sessions, from debates and panels to networking events, book signings, and themed parties, fostering a community committed to advancing personal and economic freedom.

June 8-11

Anthem Film Festival | Las Vegas, NV | [Part of FreedomFest]

The Anthem Film Festival, held annually within FreedomFest — this year in Las Vegas — is dedicated to showcasing films that celebrate personal and civil liberty. It emphasizes narratives about self-reliance, innovation, and individual rights, often challenging mainstream perspectives. Anthem screens a diverse selection of documentaries, narratives, and shorts to standing-room-only audiences. This is one of the most important countercultural events in the film festival landscape.

June [Estimated]

Free States Projects’s 23rd Porcupine Freedom Festival | Lancaster, NH

The Free State Project's Porcupine Freedom Festival, commonly known as PorcFest, is an annual event held in Lancaster, New Hampshire, celebrating libertarianism and individual liberty. Since 2004, this week-long festival at Roger's Campground has attracted around 1,500 attendees. It's described as the "libertarian version of Burning Man," where participants engage in discussions, workshops, and activities promoting freedom, including the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The festival features speakers, music, and community building, aiming to demonstrate the benefits of a society with minimal government intervention.

July [Estimated]

Young Republican National Federation Convention | [Location TBD]

The Young Republican National Federation (YRNF) Convention is a pivotal gathering for young conservative leaders aged 18-40 across the United States. It features prominent Republican speakers, workshops, and policy debates aimed at energizing and educating the next generation of GOP leaders. Beyond politics, it fosters social connections, encouraging young professionals to engage actively in Republican politics at local, state, and national levels.

August 1-2

Gun Owners Advocacy and Leadership Summit (GOALS) | Des Moines, IA

GOALS is a significant gathering for gun rights enthusiasts and activists, bringing together thousands to engage in discussions about Second Amendment advocacy. The conference features speeches from prominent gun rights leaders, educational panels, meet-and-greet sessions, and an industry expo, all while attendees can carry their firearms. It's designed to educate, energize, and mobilize supporters in preparation for political battles, emphasizing a no-compromise approach to protecting gun rights amidst growing legislative challenges.

August 5-8 | August 19-22

Cato University | Washington, DC

Cato University is the Cato Institute’s premier educational conference for college and graduate students. Each program will explore classical liberal philosophy as a foundation for considering current policy issues. While the topics for each conference will vary, the goal of Cato University is to foster an enduring community of outstanding faculty and participants who share a commitment to liberty and learning.

August 7-9

Liberty International World Conference | Kathmandu, Nepal

The Liberty International Argentina Conference is a key event for libertarians worldwide. This gathering brings together advocates from across the globe for networking, learning, and strategizing on how to expand liberty in today's context.

September [Estimated]

Gun Rights Policy Conference | [Location TBD]

This is an annual event organized by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA). It serves as a pivotal gathering for gun rights activists, educators, and advocates, and is known for its educational value, networking opportunities, and strategic planning sessions.

September [Estimated]

National Conservatism Conference | [Location TBD]

The National Conservatism Conference (NatCon) is a key gathering for national conservatism advocates. Organized by the Edmund Burke Foundation, it unites public figures, scholars, and journalists to promote national identity, sovereignty, and traditional values. It addresses issues like immigration, cultural preservation, and opposition to globalism and progressive ideologies.

September [Estimated]

Asia Liberty Forum | [Location TBD]

This flagship event from Atlas Networks brings together freedom champions from across Asia and beyond for two days of connection, collaboration, and inspiration. Enjoy keynote talks, regional success stories, practical workshops, and vibrant networking as we advance the cause of liberty in the region.

November [Estimated]

Federalist Society: National Lawyers Convention | [Location TBD]

The Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention features showcase sessions, breakout panels, debates, and an annual dinner. The convention attracts conservative and libertarian legal professionals, fostering discussions on constitutional law, free markets, and limited government.

December [Estimated]

AmericaFest | [Location TBD]

TPUSA’s annual event is one of the largest conservative events of the year. ”With 10,000+ attendees of all ages, AmericaFest’s electrifying environment is leading the charge to fight America’s Culture War as we bring you to the epicenter of freedom. This 4-day event is packed with empowering speakers, hundreds of patriotic partner organizations, and the America-loving community you’ve been searching for. Plus, don’t miss our wildly entertaining concerts at the biggest freedom party of the year!”

Additional Events

Anti-Communist Film Festival

Libertarian Party National Convention

Libertarian Party State Conventions

Liberty-Related Birthdays and Holidays

1Q

February 2 | Ayn Rand’s Birthday

Haven’t yet read Atlas Shrugged? Here’s why you should.

February 22 | George Washington’s Birthday

2Q

April 13 | Thomas Jefferson’s Birthday

May 8 | Friedrich Hayek’s Birthday

June 15 | Anniversary of Magna Carta

June 16 | Adam Smith’s Birthday

June 25 | George Orwell’s Birthday

June 30 | Thomas Sowell’s Birthday

3Q

July 31 | Milton Friedman’s Birthday

August 29 | John Locke’s Birthday

September 5 | Jury Rights Day

September 17 | US Constitution Day

4Q

November 7 | Victims of Communism Day

December 15 | Bill of Rights Day