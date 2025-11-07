What You Can Do For Liberty

What You Can Do For Liberty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

The merit-based admissions model combined with free tuition could be transformativ for high-achieving students from lower-income backgrounds. Traditional colleges have been moving away from standardised testing, but having clear, objective admissions criteria actualy removes some of the bias inherent in subjective evaluation systems. The guaranteed summer placements are a major differentiator too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca de Winter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture