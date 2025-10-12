Have kids? Or thinking of having kids? You’ll want to bring them up in a healthy and safe environment, of course.

In our current indoctrinated times, you’ll also need to think about steering them clear of lefty teachers and progressive school curriculums. This means finding schools with policies that restrict teachers from promoting just anything they please — or alternatively where homeschooling is well-accepted, and ideally well-funded.

This analysis will point you to some of the safer bets in terms of US states. Where you raise your kids makes all the difference in the world.

Basis for the Analysis

States were evaluated on seven criteria:

Degree of protection against indoctrination in public schools

Student safety and educational outcome (standardized testing, graduation rates)

Homeschool freedom and funding

Home purchase affordability (which helps enable homeschooling)

Kid’s quality of life in terms of safety, health, and fun

Whether any of the best colleges for pro-liberty kids were located in-state and get an in-state discount

Whether the state was rated as a best place to live for libertarians and conservatives or a state to flee if you like liberty

#1 Utah | Grade A

Public School: This is one of the few states where public school is a really solid option. The state explicitly restricts schools from teaching concepts like critical race theory, and limits curriculum flexibility. Parental rights in oversight further restrict progressive teaching. And educational outcome and safety are above average.

Homeschool: The state is also top-rated on homeschooling freedom and funding. However, housing is a bit less affordable than the US average, which might make homeschooling a challenge for some.

Overall quality of life for kids, in terms of health, safety, and fun, is above average.

One Utah college made the list of best colleges for pro-liberty kids: Brigham Young University — Provo. Although the college is overwhelmingly Mormon, non-Mormons can, and do, also attend. Tuition is an absolute bargain, at around $7K.

#2 New Hampshire | Grade A

Public School: Here also, public school is a solid option. The state’s parental notification laws temper progressivism in lessons. Educational outcome and safety ratings are among the best in the nation.

Homeschool: The state is rated above average on homeschooling freedom and funding. However, housing is a bit less affordable than the US average, which might make homeschooling a challenge for some.

Overall quality of life for kids, in terms of health, safety, and fun, is one of the highest-rated among US states.

New Hampshire has one additional big advantage. It’s separately rated as the #1 best state for liberty and quality of life. If your kids are raised here, they’ll likely stay, and you will have started them out in the best place possible.

#3 Indiana | Grade A

Public School: Curriculum is noted for some conservative influence, but public school outcomes and safety are just average.

Homeschool: Where this state shines is on homeschool opportunity. Not only is the state rated among the best for homeschool freedom and funding, homes are relatively affordable versus the US as a whole.

Overall quality of life for kids, in terms of health, safety, and fun, is average.

One Indiana college made the list of best colleges for pro-liberty kids: Purdue University. This college is top-rated for both academic freedom and return on educational investment. In-state tuition at Purdue is roughly $10K, about a third of what it would cost to attend from out of state.

#4 Florida | Grade B

Public School: Thanks to the state’s “Stop WOKE Act,” there are heavy restrictions on any progressive indoctrination. However, educational outcomes and student safety are rated below average, so parents would need to be careful in their choice of schools.

Homeschool: The state is rated above average on homeschooling freedom and funding. However, housing is a bit less affordable than the US average, which might make homeschooling a challenge for some.

Overall quality of life for kids, in terms of health, safety, and fun, is below average.

Where Florida really stands out is on the extras:

First, it’s the only state with two colleges that made the top ranking for best colleges for pro-liberty kids: Florida State University and University of South Florida. Both colleges offer low in-state tuition about about a third of the cost charged to out-of-state students.

Second, Florida is separately rated as the #2 best state for liberty and quality of life. If your kids are raised here, they’ll likely stay, and you will have started them out in the best place possible.

#5 Wyoming | Grade B

Public School: Although the state’s public schools are rated above average for educational outcomes and student safety, protections against indoctrination are just average.

Homeschool: Homeschooling is probably a better option here, as the state is rated above average on homeschooling freedom and funding. Housing affordability is also not bad, average for the US.

Overall quality of life for kids, in terms of health, safety, and fun, is above average.

Although Wyoming is not rated as one of the best states for liberty and quality of life, it was a runner-up in that same list, so it’s a better than average place for liberty-loving people to end up.

#6 Iowa | Grade B

Public School: Although the state’s public schools are rated above average for educational outcomes and student safety, protections against indoctrination are light.

Homeschool: Where this state shines is on homeschool opportunity. Not only is the state rated above average for homeschool freedom and funding, homes are relatively affordable versus the US as a whole.

Overall quality of life for kids, in terms of health, safety, and fun, is above average.

Runners Up: Seven Additional States | Grade C

Seven states all had notable pluses and notable minuses: South Dakota, Texas, Missouri, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Virginia. See the table below to make your own judgements.

A few things to take note of…

Public schools in these states would have to be selected carefully, as their statewide ratings in each case were either low for protection against indoctrination or low for educational attainment and safety. However, several of the states are notable for being homeschool-friendly.

Five of these states — South Dakota, Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and Virginia — have colleges that made the best colleges for pro-liberty kids list, and that means low in-state tuition access to these great places for your kids to end up attending after K-12.

Setting aside the issue of school quality, two of the states — South Dakota and Arizona — are ranked among the top five best places to live in terms of liberty and quality of life. And two more — Wisconsin and Virginia — were runners up on that list. So if you can manage to find a good local school or if you can homeschool, you would be landing your kids in some of the nicest places in the US to end up.

Remaining States | Grade D-F

You can find niches of excellence anywhere, even in the bluest or most impoverished states, so I would not entirely dismiss those states that rated D or F in the table below. However, they generally had issues of some kind, as marked in red, or just a lack of good school opportunity.

Full Data and Details of Analysis

How the rankings in this table were derived:

Rankings for Degree of Indoctrination in Schools

States were ranked from most most traditional (highest grades, e.g., restrictions on teachers promoting progressive topics) to most left-wing (lowest grades, e.g., teachers free and/or encouraged to promote progressive topics). Grok derived this by inverting the ranking based on the “Freedom to Teach and Learn” category from the Network for Public Education’s 2024 report Public Schooling in America, which ranks states according to how unrestricted teachers are in the classroom.

Rankings for Homeschool Freedom and Funding

States were ranked by Grok based on regulatory freedom, financial support, community/resources, and homeschool prevalence. This composite ranking draws from the 2024 Age of Learning/ABCmouse study, HSLDA’s 2025 legal map, FreedU’s 2025 funding analysis, and U.S. Census 2024 prevalence data.

Kids’ Quality of Life: Safety, Health, and Fun

Quality of life for kids encompasses safety (youth crime victimization, violent/property crime rates), health (child obesity, access to care, infant mortality, etc.), and fun (recreation access, family attractions, parks).

Best Path to Pro-Liberty In-State Schools

Based on Colleges for Libertarians, Republicans, and Other Non-Commies

Best States for Your Kids to End Up In

Based on Move to Liberty: A Full Analysis of US States and Like Liberty? Ten States to Flee