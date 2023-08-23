Ask anyone who attended public school before the last decades of the last century, and they will tell you something that is rapidly being forgotten: the schools in those days were pretty good, actually damn good compared to the schools of today.

Students were reliably taught the basics of English, math, science, and history. The classics of Western Civilization were a primary part of the curriculum. Kids were given a sense of respect for their country’s history and for their own ancestors who made that history.

None of this is broadly true anymore.

US public schools, despite being the most expensive in the world, are seeing some of the lowest student reading and math scores on record. They shy away from cultural classics, considering them “controversial” or “too difficult to teach.” They demoralize students about their cultural and historical inheritance. In some places, the schools have taken it upon themselves to propagate radical ideologies. No wonder students are increasingly depressed. What changed? It’s simple. The left took over the educational system.

Teachers and administrators of yesteryear were relatively conservative. They took it to be their job to be exactly what it was — to pass on the great inheritance of the world’s foundational knowledge to a new generation, and to inspire in students an appreciation for the sacrifices those in the past had made to get us here.

Teachers today are a different breed, with a different agenda. Take a look at the pictures above. On the left are some Chicago high school teachers from the 1960s. On the right are some Chicago high school teachers from today. These simply are not the same people. The ones on the left are what you might call “squares.” They were not terribly well paid, but they saw their profession as a calling and took it seriously. The ones on the right earn more than the average US worker, are given extraordinarily generous benefits including summers off and a lifetime pension, and yet constantly complain it isn’t enough while producing educational results far inferior to those of the previous generation of teachers.

Of course, good — even great — teachers still exist, but alongside them are many, many decidedly not very good teachers who can’t be culled out because increasingly strong union rules prevent bad teachers from being fired. Teaching has become far more of a guild, requiring degrees and various certifications that, by accident or not, create obstacles to hiring and thereby tighten the supply of possible teachers. Are teachers today better for having these new requirements? Not really, but they do get one thing from all those years of formal training: a decided leftist bent and what necessarily goes with it — a desire to propagate that ideology.

So what can you do to save your kids from all this? You aren’t going to change much from within. Any response must be asymmetric. Here are three recommendations.

Teach Your Kids to Read and Keep It Going

Kids can learn to read as early as 3-5 years of age. Don’t wait for the school system to get around to it. You can teach your kids to read, and some of the best early bonding experiences you will have is reading books together.

And that’s just the beginning. As they get older, keep reading books together. Margaret Thatcher and her father famously read a book a week, often serious books selected to enhance her education. It certainly paid off for her.

My daughter and I didn’t quite read a book a week, but I did tie her allowance to reading quality classics and histories that I selected. You’d be amazed what a 12-year-old who wants money will read. Over the course of her youth, she read about a hundred books of significance — everything from David Copperfield to The Story of Louis Pasteur, Atlas Shrugged, 1984, The Death and Life of Great American Cities, Lord of the Rings, Mao’s Great Famine, Silas Marner, Witness, The Tale of Two Cities, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, Jane Eyre, How to Win Friends and Influence People, etc., as well as plays such as Taming of the Shrew, Richard III, Suddenly Last Summer, Lysistrata, and more. For that, I paid out about $10K in allowance to her over the years, and it was the best investment I’ve ever made. By 9th grade, she could read at a college level, and by 12th grade she had one of the best vocabularies in her school. And what’s more, because I read those assigned books as well, we had that shared experience, something I look back on with fondness. Don’t miss this opportunity.

Homeschool If You Can

Homeschooling is booming. About 6% of US school-age kids are currently homeschooled, up by about a third from just a few years ago. It was growing even before COVID, but the pandemic triggered sharply heightened interest, as remote learning gave parents an unprecedented window into what was being taught and how it was being taught, and in many cases what they saw was disappointing if not shocking.

Is homeschooling for you? There are tons of resources online and homeschooling networks where parents work together. One good place to start is the Homeschool Legal Defense Association, an advocacy group that has general information on where to begin and particularly good information on state laws with respect to homeschooling (some state are very easy going on homeschooling, and others aren’t).

Actress Mayim Bialik (Blossom, Big Bang Theory, Jeopardy) offers a charming and informative explanation for why she homeschools her own kids (just skip past her short pitch for Great Courses Plus in clip below).

Consider Moving to School Choice States

Thanks to the efforts of a handful of heroic activists, school choice has been quietly winning, and winning big. Thirty-six states now offer some form of school choice.

And some of these programs are pretty generous. These include vouchers, educational savings accounts, tax credits, and charter schools. The top five in that regard are: Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Indiana. (By the way, Florida and Arizona are ranked among the top five best states for liberty and quality of life.)

Moving to a school choice state may seem radical, but in some cases it may be justified. In California, recent changes to the educational system have included: abandoning traditional grading in favor of more subjective assessments; no longer suspending kids for disruptive behavior; and adopting a new “social justice” framework for mathematics instruction that essentially waters down the program to reduce performance gaps. At some point, you may just have to consider getting out of a bad school or a bad state for the sake of your kids.

For the Sake of Your Kids, for the Sake of Your Country

Whatever you do to look after your kids’ education, you’ll be doing it not just for your them but for the preservation of civilization as we know it. After all, what else is a civilization but the values, knowledge, and attitudes of the people of whom it is composed?

Back in 1985, KGB defector Yuri Bezemov warned about relentless efforts the KGB was making to undermine US morale through its educational system and he offered a timeline of how long it would take before the effects were manifest. “It takes from 15-20 years to demoralize a nation. Why that many years? Because this is the minimum number of years which [is required] to educate one generation of students.”

One generation, you say? Well, what can be done in a generation can also be undone in a generation — if enough of us are willing to try.