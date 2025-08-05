California ranks near the dead bottom in election integrity — #49 among the fifty US states. Part of the reason for that ranking is dirty voter rolls. For instance, Judicial Watch found that in San Diego county alone there were 810,966 more registered voters than there were adult US citizens. Of course, per California policy, each of those excess “voters” receive a blank ballot in the mail.

What happens to those ballots? Does someone use them to cheat? Well, no one knows for sure, but given that Democrats at every level of California government have fought ferociously to prevent the state’s voter rolls from being cleaned up…one can guess.

Enter Shiloh Marx

Per his website, Shiloh is the “Founder and Director of the California Election Integrity Initiative (launched 2025), and is dedicated to enhancing election integrity through meticulous voter list maintenance. He leverages the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) to ensure compliance in identifying and correcting voter roll discrepancies, prioritizing accuracy and transparency to uphold fair and trustworthy elections.”

Shiloh is not yet a big player on the political scene, but he is punching much more than his weight, through sheer cleverness and persistence. He’s getting things done.

D-Day for California

On May 7th, of this year, using a previous Judicial Watch settlement agreement for LA County, Shiloh created a 12-page document, "Statutory Notice of NVRA Violations," with county-specific data, and sent it to 57 California counties.

One by one, the dominoes started to fall:

May 29: Orange County removed 177K inactive voters

June 4: Santa Clara County removed 230K inactive voters

June 4: San Mateo County removed 113K inactive voters

June 8: San Diego County removed 360,115 inactive and ineligible voters

Jun 9: San Francisco County removed 60,188 inactive and ineligible voters

June 10: Sacramento County removed 56,086 ineligible voters

…and so on

But some of the counties were not cooperative. So Shiloh came up with a brilliant idea to get them to follow the law.

In a June X post he mentions “I am not a lawyer; I use Grok to draft lawsuits and determine filing procedures. These lawsuits were successfully filed since January:

Marx v. County of Orange et al.

Marx v. County of Alameda et al.

Marx v. United States - (Voluntarily dismissed)

Marx v. County of Riverside et al.

Marx v. County of San Francisco et al.

Marx v. County of San Luis Obispo et al.”

Another June post: “Good morning, County of San Francisco You have been served. See you in court.”

Yes, he single-handedly launched a legal broadside against dirty law-breaking counties with nothing more than techie resourcefulness and spunk.

To date, his efforts have helped to remove 3.1 million inactive voters from California voter rolls. California now has the lowest inactive voters totals since 1998.

And he’s still at it.

Gaining Powerful Allies

All that effort and success has gotten him some helpful attention.

In an X post, Shiloh casually mentions: “Thank you @HarmeetKDhillon for the voting section getting in touch –– We will clean California voter rolls.”

Who is Harmeet K. Dhillon? Oh, just the Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. “When this DOJ comes to town to clean voter rolls, they kick ass and take names. Thank you guys for all you are doing cleaning the voter rolls.”

Separately, he also got help from an important California attorney. “Constitutional lawyer Alexander Haberbush will file as substitution of attorney to lead the lawsuit Marx v. Alameda County et al. Absolutely thrilled to have you on board.”

Expanding to Other States

The US as a whole has 23 million inactive voters. Shiloh is looking at those as well.

Arizona: “This morning I submitted –– ‘Inquiry Regarding Compliance with 52 U.S.C. § 20507’ with Adrian Fontes Arizona Secretary of State. The document outlined what looks to be NVRA violations specifically with the Status Unknown confirmation notices dating back to the 2018 EAVS and EAC reports. This starts the process to clean Arizona voter rolls.”

North Carolina: “I initiated the first step in voter roll clean up efforts in North Carolina. The request to the State Board of Elections cites federal law and self-reported data: ‘This letter evaluates North Carolina’s voter registration list maintenance program, prompted by U.S. Election Assistance Commission data indicating potential deficiencies in meeting the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 requirements for accurate and current voter rolls.’"

New Jersey: “This weekend I am finishing a lawsuit against New Jersey Dept. of State for failing to produce election related records by the statutory deadline. Since 2018, New Jersey has consistently reported ‘data not available’ in its Election Administration and Voting Survey (EAVS) reports submitted to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) for a critical category mandated by Congress: voter confirmation notices.”

Oregon: “Oregon for the 3rd consecutive EAC report provided no records of ineligible voters to congress as mandated. I am urging the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and the Office of Inspector General to withhold Oregon’s Help America Vote Act Section 251 funds under 52 U.S.C. § 20901(e), in response to egregious non-compliance with 52 U.S.C. § 20507 and the National Voter Registration Act.”

Pennsylvania: “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania: Department of State Responded to my June 6th inquiry wherein I requested ‘to verify compliance with federal voter list maintenance requirements.’"

Training Other Potential Shilohs

Shiloh has also offered to help others follow in his footsteps.

“If you want to try and clean up your county voter roll: Start by requesting this from your county election officials:

What is the number of registrations continuously on the inactive file (or showing no voting related activity) for:

• (i) Two consecutive general federal elections

• (ii) Three consecutive general federal elections

• (iii) Four consecutive general federal elections

• (iv) Five or more consecutive general federal elections

By federal law the county should provide you with "0" for each category. Dm or email me with any questions of details from the county and I'll respond as I can.”

So Who Is Shiloh Marx?

Per Grok, “Shiloh Marx is a multifaceted individual with a presence in music, ministry, and voter advocacy.

Shiloh is also connected to All Things Possible Ministries, led by parents Victor and Eileen Marx. In a 2022 podcast episode on The Eileen Marx Podcast, Shiloh discussed growing up in the ministry, sharing experiences from visiting youth prisons where Victor’s testimony impacted lives, and reflecting on finding peace through faith. Shiloh co-hosts The Joey & Shiloh Show, a podcast exploring faith and personal growth.

As a music producer and artist, Shiloh creates and shares content across platforms like SoundCloud, Apple Music, and YouTube.”

Why It’s Important That We Support Him

Shiloh isn’t a wealthy guy, or a high-powered lawyer, or even a well-connected influencer. He’s just an heroic young patriot with fire in him to save the country from corrupt elections, one county at a time.

But that takes time and money — and just as for the rest of us, what he can accomplish is limited by the resources has has available.

Shiloh’s website offers a donation page that makes donating easy. And if you can’t afford that, I’d recommend at least following him on X, sharing his posts and cheering him on.

He’s earned our support.