You may have read occasional reports over the last few years about gangs of politically motivated left-wing thugs in black leather outfits assaulting people in the street, burning down poor neighborhoods, trapping people in their cars, burning courthouses, etc. The violence of such incidents is generally downplayed by a largely sympathetic mainstream press, as in this characterization, so hilariously false that it became a meme.

The thugs sometimes operate under the banner of Antifa, but not always, and it hardly matters inasmuch as we are all told authoritatively that Antifa doesn’t exist — it’s just an idea. An idea with merchandise. And a handbook. And martial arts training. And a home base. And victims.

Honest reporting on the activities of these modern-day Brownshirts isn’t common, largely because mainstream media sees them as part of the left’s broad alliance — a quirky, violent part — but definitely on the team.

There is, however, one journalist who has been covering them.

His name is Andy Ngo

Again and again, Andy Ngo alone has produced more authoritative coverage of left-wing violence than just about anyone else, and at considerable risk to himself. He has done so in Portland, where much of such activity currently takes place, and elsewhere in the country, at his own expense.

He has been so effective at reporting on Antifa that they have repeatedly threatened to kill him, and even come close to doing so.

What motivates Andy: his family has seen Antifa before

This short film explains why Andy took up the cause of exposing Antifa. He knows all about Marxist methods of revolution because his parents lived through it in South Vietnam and escaped. Andy is doing what he can to stop it from taking hold here.

Why it’s important that we support him

It would be hard to overstate Andy’s importance. Right-wing violence gets considerable coverage because 90% of journalists are on the left. They are rightly appalled by such violence and want it exposed, but they cast a blind eye to left-wing violence. It too needs to be exposed if it is to be overcome. And Andy Ngo has made it his life’s mission to do just that.

Andy’s homepage offers multiple ways to help him, from buying his book to donating to following him on social media and sharing his posts.