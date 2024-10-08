Meet Isaac Sturgeon. Age 34. A polite, steady guy from a small town in Montana.

A caring father. A hardworking landscaper. A patriot who loves America. Just an ordinary, decent guy, responsible and law-abiding, one of those little unsung pillars that hold this country up, and in their ordinary millions keep America safe and prosperous. The sort of person you’d want as a neighbor or friend.

That was the Isaac Sturgeon the world knew until January 6th, 2021. After that he was labeled something else.

Isaac Sturgeon. Wanted criminal. Enemy of the State. Enemy of the People. And now finally a convicted felon serving six years — 72 months — in federal prison.

One can only conclude he must have done something truly horrendous. Well, what specific terrible crimes did he commit on January 6th to deserve such a fate?

He attended a mass protest of the 2020 election.

Per the DOJ website, while there he committed six crimes: “the “obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder, all felonies, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings.”

Most of these very redundant charges are just a long way of saying he was outside the Capitol — yes, outside the Capitol, he never went in — when rioting broke out, rioting that may well have been manufactured by the FBI (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8…). Not that they would ever do anything like that.

As for his “violence,” when you get into the details on that same DOJ page, they don’t even claim anything more than that he was one of many people holding onto a bike rack as it was carried it forward into the police line.

And for that, they took six years of his young life.

Contrast his sentence with those of people supporting Democrat-approved causes: Left-wing lawyer Urooj Rahman threw a molotov cocktail into a police car; her sentence was 15 months. Antifa activist David Campbell brutally beat a 56-year-old Trump supporter; his sentence was 18 months. Antifa activist Thomas “Tas” Alexander Starks attacked the office of Republican Senator John Hoeven with an axe; he was sentenced to probation and a fine of $2,784, and incredibly the FBI returned to him his axe.

The lengthy sentence given to Isaac Sturgeon is, of course, wildly disproportionate and unjust. You and I can’t change that. But we can help soften the blow a bit, in two simple ways.

First, his mother has set up a GiveSendGo to accept donations to help pay for his monthly prison commissary, the cost of travel expenses to visit him, financial support for his daughter, and so on. Even small donations would be welcome.

Second, you can write Isaac. Imagine being in his position. Any little bit of encouragement to reach him from friendly, even unknown, correspondents would be rain on a desert. Just to know that people care. His address:

Isaac Steve Sturgeon

#83885-053

FCI ELKTON

Federal Correctional Institution

P.O. Box 10

Lisbon, OH 44432

Note: Be sure to put his prisoner number, #83885-053, on the envelope and on any enclosure. Use white envelopes only; for some odd reason prison authorities are strict about this. Pictures/photos are allowed. If you happen to see this post in time, his birth date is Oct 11th. Cards are acceptable, but no homemade ones, no glitter, no stickers, etc. If you include a letter, write on white paper only, on one side only, with his prisoner number on each page.

Anything you do will help because it will let him know something very likely vitally important to him right now: that he is not alone and not forgotten.