This June, two big pro-liberty festivals take place, one in Palm Springs, CA and the other in Lancaster, New Hampshire. Both are highly desirable — for different reasons.

FreedomFest bills itself as a “trade show for liberty,” and that’s pretty accurate. It’s the largest such event in the world. Nowhere else will you find so many people working in so many ways to promote liberty. If you’re concerned about encroachments on freedom, this is the place to meet the movers and shakers who are doing something about it.

This year’s FreedomFest will be held at the Convention Center in sunny Palm Springs, CA, June 11-14, 2025.

Palm Springs has tons of good hotels, including some ones within easy walking distance of the convention center, as well as world-class resorts within a 20-minute drive.

Festival events include:

– Top-ranked expert speakers

– Breakout sessions

– Anthem Film Festival

– Punching Up Comedy Festival

– Global Financial Summit

– Major think tanks & grassroots organizations

– Over 150 exhibitors at our “Tradeshow for Liberty”

– National & liberty-focused media

– Politicians, candidates, and policymakers

– Best-selling authors & book signings

– VIP meet-and-greets

– Live music, dancing, networking, and receptions

Register early and save money:

Before March 31…$450

Before May 31…$500

Full/Late Rate…$600

Young Professionals (under 30)…$375

Professors and Grad Students…$375

High School and Undergrad Students…$225

The Free State Project's Porcupine Freedom Festival, commonly known as PorcFest, is an annual event held in Lancaster, New Hampshire, celebrating individual liberty. Since 2004, this week-long festival at Roger's Campground has attracted around 1,500 -2,500 attendees. It's described as the "libertarian version of Burning Man," where participants engage in discussions, workshops, and activities promoting freedom, including the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The festival features speakers, music, and community building, aiming to demonstrate the benefits of a society with minimal government intervention.

This year’s festival will be held in the scenic White Mountains area, at Roger’s Campground, Lancaster, NH, June 16-22, 2025. The cost of attendance is just $100. The campground offers modestly priced RV sites and camping sites. There are also three hotels — including a top luxury resort — within a few miles of the campground.

PorcFest is also your chance to see what it’s like to live in the freest state in the country. The New Hampshire Free State Project has succeeded in attracting a solid core of libertarian activists and they are winning. Cato ranks New Hampshire #1 in freedom, and an analysis combining state freedom scores with quality of life and cost puts New Hampshire solidly in the top five most desirable states. Ever think about moving from your current state? This is your best chance to see what New Hampshire and its freedom-minded people are like.

Which Conference Fits You Best?

Although both are solid pro-liberty events with huge numbers of attendees, they are quite different in vibe — and location.

FreedomFest is a professional-style event, set in a convention center in a highly-desirable California resort town, attended by many famous names in the liberty movement and with representatives from pretty much every pro-liberty organization you can think of. It includes a full-on libertarian film festival, comedy show, and lots of professional speakers and formal sessions. This is a huge event where connections are made and you get a chance to talk to influential people. And because it’s in Palm Springs you have access to a wide variety of luxury hotels, restaurants, etc.

The Porcupine Freedom Festival is, as they say, more like a libertarian Burning Man. It occurs in a New Hampshire woodland park, most of the 2000 or so attendees camp out or arrive in RVs, and the event is attended by individuals as well as families — there are a fair number of kids running around having fun together. At night, there are campfires where friendly people sit and chat; and during the day, in addition to the various speaking events, there are people selling food and hand-made wares. This festival is also notable for being quite cheap to attend, not only in its $100 admission fee but in modest overnight camp/RV fees.

