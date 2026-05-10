FreedomFest bills itself as “The World’s Fair of Liberty,” and that’s pretty accurate. In 2026, it will have six distinct pavilions, each with its own stage, speakers, and programming. It’s the largest such event in the world.

Nowhere else will you find so many people working in so many ways to promote liberty. If you’re concerned about encroachments on freedom, this is the place to meet the movers and shakers who are doing something about it.

This year’s FreedomFest will be held at Caesars Forum in sunny Las Vegas, NV, July 8-11, 2026.

The event has a room block with a discounted resort fee at nearby Harrah’s Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, and Caesars Palace. Of course, Las Vegas has tons of good hotel and world-class resorts, including several within easy walking distance of the convention center. In case you don’t know it, prices of Las Vegas hotels are actually lower in the summer.

In addition to the usual breakout sessions, workshops, exhibit hall, and various social evens, there are a bunch of special events planned. Here’s a selection of these. For more details, check out the FreedomFest website.

In a previous post, I listed all the pro-liberty conferences I could find, organized chronologically by date. I found 24 conferences that should be of strong interest. Check out that list.