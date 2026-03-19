If there’s one word to describe comedian Ryan Long, it’s based. It’s not that he’s overtly political, but because the Left has so many false narratives, woke lies, and lunatic policies, they become the most common target of his truth-telling type of comedy. His videos have scored over a billion views across social media platforms. Long’s humor is sharp, but fair warning — it can be racy at times, for those sensitive to such things. A dozen examples are below.

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