One of the most impactful things you can do for liberty — your own, that of your family, and that of the country — is to move to a freer state.

For yourself, moving can liberate you from high taxes, regulation, and the burden of having to fend off whatever rules your local Karens are coming up with on a regular basis.

For your family, you can land them in a better place to live where they will put down roots in a freer situation, and where they will enjoy better educational opportunities and a higher standard of living.

And for your country, you can deny blue state Democrat parasites your tax dollars and Congressional representation (blue states are losing Congressional seats as people migrate out) — while strengthening a red state.

There are several real estate companies, relocation services, and agent networks that specifically help people move from blue states to red states. These services have grown amid documented migration trends.

This is the largest and most established national real estate service to help conservatives move from blue states to red states. It operates a network of hundreds of real estate agents across the US. They help families buy and sell homes, plus handle moving logistics. Founded by Paul Chabot (a former lawmaker), it has been active since around 2017 and frequently covered in news for aiding the “blue state exodus.” Popular destinations include Texas, Florida, South Carolina, and Idaho.

Per their site, “When your community no longer reflects your morals and values, it might be time to move. We’re an organization of real estate agents here to help you sell your home, organize the move, and buy a home in a community where you feel safe, valued, and at home.” The short videos below make the pitch for their services.

GOP Agent is a sister brand to Conservative Move (above), offering a network of Republican real estate agents who will help you move regardless of whether you are moving from a blue state to a red state, or within a blue state, or wherever.

This company also encourages Republican real estate agents to join their network.

There are also four smaller networks and groups worth considering.

A conservative-oriented moving company that helps families migrate from blue states to Florida. The company says it is the #1 mover for South Florida and has a very professional website with lists of resources and services.

Per their website: “Blue Line Moving is a veteran-owned full-service moving company dedicated to serving families across South Florida as well as nationwide for over 10+ years.”

During the East Palestine, Ohio chemical spill crisis, Blue Line Moving got national attention when it worked with Donald Trump to deliver free water to distressed residents.

Per their website, “Red State Relo’s is a free moving assistance service that helps coordinate your entire move. We’re moving coaches that will save you money and time while reducing stress. Our specialty is helping conservatives move to red states…Not only does Red State Relo’s help with every aspect of your move, but we also love to connect other like minded people and get new families plugged into their communities.”

Their website offers a list of affordable and recommended places to move to in Florida in particular, probably because the Founder moved there, as well as some general informational resources to help with moving.

A realtor-led referral network helping people move to conservative states like Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Idaho, etc., with vetted agents, but their website is notable for having information on the advantages of Tennessee in particular.

The Find Freedom Network offers several downloadable booklets on moving generally and specifics about moving to a red state from a blue state.

Libertarians in New Hampshire really, really want pro-liberty types to move there, and they’ve put out the welcome mat by organizing everything you need, from employment opportunities, to advice on where to live, how to connect to a local real estates agent, etc. They even have volunteers who will answer your questions and others who run a Welcome Wagon to greet you when you get there. You can find details on all this here.

Tools to Help Figure Out Where to Move

This blog previously did an analysis based on Cato’s Freedom Index by state as well as online rankings for affordability, weather and quality of life. The top recommended states were: New Hampshire, Florida, Arizona, South Dakota, and Nevada. Full details here.

The internet has a number of useful sites to use when figuring out your next move, and at a much more granular level than states. Listed below are a few good sources to help you find your ideal city or even neighborhood.

Niche - Provides in-depth reviews and ratings for towns, neighborhoods, schools, and colleges in the United States, offering comprehensive insights into various aspects like housing, safety, and diversity.

Livability - Offers profiles of cities across the U.S. with detailed statistics on demographics, economics, and lifestyle aspects. It also includes articles and photos to give a feel of the area.

WalkScore - If you’re interested in how walkable, bike-friendly, or transit-accessible a neighborhood is, WalkScore provides scores that reflect these aspects, aiding in choosing urban or urban-friendly locales.

AreaVibes - It rates neighborhoods based on livability, considering amenities, cost of living, crime rates, education, and more.

City-Data - Offers detailed profiles of cities with data on crime, weather, schools, and local amenities, which can be crucial for making an informed decision.