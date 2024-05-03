Famed left-wing political agitator Saul Alinsky believed that of all the tools available to achieve political change, “Ridicule is the most potent weapon.” Happily, the pro-liberty movement has a number of good comedians who wield ridicule with style, not the least of whom is…Remy Munasifi. I recommend you get to know him.

Remy’s musical comedy videos, produced on behalf of Reason for over ten years, have scored millions of views. He manages to make his points in an effective, lighthearted, and entertaining way. A dozen examples are below.

Want to multiply the impact of his efforts? Follow him on Twitter and YouTube — and share the laughter (and wisdom) with friends.