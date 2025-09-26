When I first started writing this post, I hoped to find a dozen or so internship opportunities for pro-liberty young people — instead I was stunned to find twenty-five different organizations offering internships, many of them paid and requiring no experience, doing everything from advocacy to journalism to filmmaking to political organization.

These are terrific opportunities for students and recent graduates with libertarian or conservative leanings. If you’re just starting out and hope to launch a career in liberty, these internships provide related experience, an impressive resume credential, useful connections and recommendations, and a foot in the door.

Here are the twenty-five opportunities awaiting you…

The American Conservative offers spring and summer internships in Washington, D.C., for students and recent graduates passionate about principled conservatism. These 10-12-week programs provide hands-on experience in editorial, social media, and marketing roles, with opportunities to write and publish under experienced editors. Interns engage with conservative thought, contribute to the magazine’s mission of promoting traditional values and limited government, and gain exposure to the publishing world. A modest stipend is provided.

The American Enterprise Institute (AEI) offers competitive internships in fall, spring, and summer terms, lasting 12 weeks, for undergraduate sophomores/juniors/seniors, graduate students, and recent graduates. Unpaid roles involve substantive contributions to projects in areas like education policy, economics, and foreign affairs, alongside mentoring from scholars, seminars, and networking events in Washington, D.C. The flagship Summer Honors Program provides full funding for top undergrads, including full-time internships and exclusive briefings.

Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) offers dynamic internships in Washington, D.C., ideal for ambitious, liberty-oriented college students and recent graduates passionate about anti-tax advocacy. Available in spring, summer, and fall, programs prioritize 15-20 week commitments. Interns collaborate with top advocates on policy research, op-ed writing, event staffing, and grassroots outreach to combat tax hikes and promote free markets. Paid positions provide networking, skill-building, and resume-boosting experience.

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) offers unpaid internships across three annual sessions—spring, summer, and fall—providing hands-on experience in advancing limited government, free markets, and federalism. Interns assist with policy research, legislative analysis, event coordination, and communications in task forces like Education and Workforce Development or Tax and Fiscal Policy. Open to college students and recent graduates passionate about conservative principles. Reimbursements cover work expenses, travel, and food; participants gain networking with state legislators and enhanced skills in writing, research, and advocacy.

The Capital Research Center (CRC), “America’s investigative think tank,” offers internships for entrepreneurial college students passionate about free-market principles and exposing left-wing funding networks. Interns conduct research on donors, foundations, and companies using tools like Wealth Engine; assist in writing blog posts, op-eds, articles, and policy profiles; and support publications exposing political corruption. Roles involve archival/online research, data analysis, and clerical tasks under senior supervision. Open to politically aligned applicants; flexible semester-based duration.

The Cato Institute’s internship program, offered year-round in Washington, DC, equips aspiring policy professionals with hands-on experience in a premier libertarian think tank dedicated to individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and peace. Open to graduate students, law interns, and select fellows, it spans spring (January–April), summer (May–August), and fall (September–December) semesters. Interns conduct research, assist with events, and engage in day-to-day operations across policy, communications, fundraising, or law. All attend intensive seminars on history, philosophy, economics, and professional skills. International applicants are welcome with limited J-1 visa sponsorship. Applications require online submission during specific windows.

The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) internship program provides students and recent graduates with opportunities to advance principles of limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty. Interns collaborate with policy experts in areas like economics, regulation, energy, environment, technology, and more, or in communications, marketing, and philanthropy. The program offers three semesters: fall (September–December), spring (January–April), and summer (May–August), with flexible full- or part-time schedules, preferring in-office work in D.C. but considering hybrid/remote options. Eligibility demands strong research, writing, and organizational skills, plus alignment with CEI’s values.

The Conservative Partnership Institute’s (CPI) Internship Program, launched in 2017 by former Sen. Jim DeMint, equips young conservatives for leadership in Washington, D.C. Based near the U.S. Capitol, it offers college students and recent graduates hands-on experience with Capitol Hill operations, policy research, and conservative advocacy. Interns form mentor-mentee bonds with seasoned staffers, including ex-White House officials, engaging in meaningful projects to advance America’s restoration. The program emphasizes professional growth, networking, and resilience against D.C.’s challenges, preparing participants to join the conservative movement effectively.

The Daily Caller, a conservative 24-hour online news outlet with over 20 million monthly readers, offers unpaid internships in Washington, DC, emphasizing truth-telling journalism. Programs run in spring (Jan-Apr), summer (May-Aug), and fall, Monday-Friday 9-5, in-person only. Roles span journalism (research, writing, multi-tasking for politics-savvy candidates with 1+ year experience), marketing (social media, brand promotion), business operations, and video production. Open to motivated college students/recent grads over 18, U.S. work-eligible.

The Federalist Society offers unpaid internships in its Washington, D.C. headquarters, ideal for undergraduates, graduate students, and law students passionate about originalism, limited government, and judicial restraint. Interns dive into dynamic roles as researchers, editors, and proofreaders, analyzing Supreme Court opinions, drafting case briefs, and supporting legal programming that shapes conservative thought. Available year-round—Fall, Winter, Spring, or Summer—these flexible positions, often for academic credit, immerse participants in intellectual debates and networking with top legal minds.

The Foundation for Economic Education (FEE), America’s oldest free-enterprise institute since 1946, partners with Stand Together’s Koch Internship Program (KIP) to offer Spring, Summer, and Fall internships. Participants gain hands-on skills, deepen knowledge of liberty principles through FEE programming, and build networks.

The Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program is a prestigious paid internship initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of conservative leaders in Washington, D.C. Each semester, it hires over 50 young participants committed to core principles like individual freedom, free enterprise, limited government, traditional American values, and strong national defense. Spanning 12-15 weeks, the program offers hands-on policy experience alongside staff, educational seminars, the Boyce-Haller First Principles Lecture Series, career consultations, and networking events. Notable alumni include Senators Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton, and Judge Naomi Rao. It also extends campus outreach and alumni engagement to promote Heritage's mission.

The Institute for Justice seeks highly motivated rising junior and senior undergraduate students interested in the legal field to intern at IJ as Arthur D. Hellman Fellows in Public Interest Law. This is an unparalleled opportunity to gain exposure to the inner workings of a leading national public interest law firm before entering law school. Fellows receive substantive projects throughout their time at IJ and work full time alongside our summer law students at IJ’s headquarters in Arlington, VA. Fellows are invited to participate in all of the summer programming and activities offered to the law students.

The Koch Internship Program (KIP), hosted by Stand Together Fellowships, is a paid, 10-week experiential learning initiative for aspiring social entrepreneurs. Understanding the foundational principles of a free society such as individual liberty, limited government, free markets, and the rule of law. Participants secure hands-on roles at partner nonprofits tackling pressing societal challenges, blending professional work with hybrid education. Full-time interns (40 hours/week) earn a $5,500 stipend; part-time (28 hours/week) receive $3,300. The program fosters market-based policy skills, networking, and real-world impact to empower innovative solutions for social change.

The Leadership Institute’s Aileen Chuck Internship Program equips aspiring conservatives with hands-on experience to launch careers in the conservative movement. Students intern in departments like Digital Training, Professional Services, Development, Campus Reform, and the Jay Henges Center for Youth Leadership. Available year-round (fall, spring, summer), the intensive program provides free housing, an $825 monthly stipend, priority job placement, free tuition to LI workshops, weekly VIP lunches/dinners, and policy-building opportunities. Interns gain real-world skills, network with leaders, and sharpen expertise in a professional environment.

The Libertarian Party provides hands-on experience in grassroots politics for motivated students. Interns assist with party operations, including event planning, online activism, communications, candidate support, and community outreach to promote individual liberty and limited government. Interns have gone on in many cases to intern or work at pro-liberty organizations like Reason, Cato, Institute for Justice, Competitive Enterprise Institute, etc.

The Media Research Center (MRC) offers a dynamic paid internship program designed to equip aspiring conservatives with hands-on media experience while combating liberal bias in journalism. Based in the Washington, D.C./Virginia area, these 12-week sessions provide full-time or part-time roles, exclusively in-office. Journalism interns dive into news reporting, in-depth analysis, and blogging for outlets like CNSNews.com and NewsBusters, often earning bylines. Additional perks include professional workshops, Capitol Hill field trips, and networking with industry leaders. Ideal for bold, mission-driven students ready to shape fair media narratives.

The Moving Picture Institute (MPI) offers a competitive Hollywood Career Launch Program internship for aspiring filmmakers committed to themes of individual rights, free markets, and limited government. Lasting 12 weeks, typically in summer, it places participants with partner production companies in Los Angeles, New York, or Washington, DC. Interns receive living stipends, hands-on experience in film production, and attend MPI’s Freedom + Film seminar for networking and skill-building. Selectees may join the Academy Gold Rising Program for mentorship from Academy members, panels, and screenings. Ideal for students or recent grads seeking industry entry.

The National Review Institute (NRI), founded by William F. Buckley Jr., offers competitive internships in its journalistic think tank, fostering conservative principles of ordered liberty and limited government. Open to college students and recent graduates, these hands-on programs run in fall, spring, and summer terms: 20 hours weekly for fall/spring, 40 for summer. Interns engage in editorial research, social media strategy, archiving historical materials like National Review artifacts, and policy analysis—distinct from magazine roles. Participants gain bylines, mentorship from NR luminaries, and networking in New York’s conservative hub. Applications require a cover letter, resume, transcript, and recommendation; stipends available.

Internships at the National Taxpayers Union (NTU) and its Foundation (NTUF) offer college students and recent graduates hands-on immersion in public policy advocacy for lower taxes, fiscal responsibility, and limited government. Programs like Government Affairs Interns assist in federal/state lobbying, policy research, grassroots education, drafting reports and op-eds, and attending hearings or coalition meetings. Creative Content roles focus on web design, graphics, and multimedia for taxpayer transparency campaigns. Based in Washington, D.C., these flexible, year-round opportunities—often unpaid but eligible for academic credit—foster skills in free-market principles and nonprofit operations.

The Reason Foundation Internship Program offers aspiring libertarians a dynamic 12-week opportunity to advance individual liberty, free markets, and limited government. Hosted three times annually in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., interns engage in hands-on roles across policy research, journalism for Reason magazine, video production, fundraising, and outreach. Duties include drafting studies, reporting, editing, and communications, honing skills in a nonpartisan think tank environment. Supported by stipends and memorial funds, the program boasts alumni placements at The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and ABC News. Applications are open year-round, fostering career growth in libertarian advocacy.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) Internship Program offers undergraduate students, especially juniors and seniors, a dynamic summer entry into GOP politics. Running from early June to late July in Washington, D.C., it demands a 3.0 GPA and registered Republican status. Interns rotate through key departments like the Chairman’s Office for high-level strategy, Communications for media crafting, Political for field operations and voter turnout, and State Party Strategies for grassroots outreach. Participants gain hands-on experience in policy development, event coordination, and campaign tactics, fostering networks with party leaders. This rigorous program hones skills in advocacy and leadership, launching careers in conservative governance and elections. Applications emphasize enthusiasm for Republican values.

Students for Liberty (SFL), the world’s largest pro-liberty student organization active in 117 countries, offers dynamic internships empowering young leaders to advance free societies. Programs like the North American Events Internship immerse participants in planning major events such as LibertyCon, developing training materials, and networking with liberty-minded professionals. Interns gain hands-on experience in nonprofit operations, event logistics, and leadership development, often on teams like Development or Programs. Emphasizing flexibility, autonomy, and meaningful impact, these opportunities foster professional growth and global connections.

Turning Point USA focuses on voter registration, base engagement, recruiting precinct committeemen, and advancing election integrity and conservative values. Interns assist in field operations, administrative tasks, and event coordination, often in a fast-paced environment. It's ideal for students seeking to impact America's political landscape.

This is an intense, 12-week in-person paid internship in the nation’s capital, training aspiring journalists in the fundamentals of accurate, fearless, and relentless reporting. Interns are placed in a working newsroom, matched with print, broadcast, or online media outlets based on their interests and skills. Potential placements include the Hill, the Federalist, the Washington Examiner, National Review, the Daily Wire, and many more. The internship combines on-the-job training, once-weekly seminars, and one-on-one mentorship for investigative projects — fully initiating students into the journalism world, if you’re up for the challenge. It includes a generous $1,500 tax-free monthly stipend, plus 20 fully paid housing scholarships for qualified candidates.

Additional Resources

Per the Conservative Jobs website, “The Leadership Institute's ConservativeJobs.com is the one-stop shop for conservative job seekers and employers. Whether you are a polished executive or a young up-and-comer, ConservativeJobs.com works to help you find the right job in public policy, government, the news media, business, or on Capitol Hill. The Leadership Institute has placed more than 1,300 conservatives in more than 500 organizations nationwide.”

A Guide to Conservative and Libertarian Summer Opportunities is a good collection of summer seminars and fellowships, some with stipends.

Republican Jobs is another large recruiting agency that lists a spectrum of jobs, including full-time, part-time, and internships. While many of these are campaign-related, the site also offers jobs at pro-liberty non-profits.

GOP jobs is a job board focused on “digital gurus, communicators, and policy wonks.” Per its site, “GOP Jobs is a curated job board of the best jobs and freelancers in conservative and right-leaning politics.”