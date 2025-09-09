There are several very good reasons for students to take part in essay contests:

College Applications : Winning or participating can strengthen college applications, showcasing dedication and intellectual ability.

Scholarships and Prizes : Many contests offer cash awards, scholarships, or recognition, helping fund education or enhance resumes.

Networking : Some contests connect students with like-minded peers or professionals, opening future opportunities. It’s a low-risk, high-reward activity that fosters both personal and professional growth.

Self-improvement: Writing essays hones critical thinking, research, and articulation skills, which are valuable in academics and careers. Tackling complex topics builds confidence and encourages independent thought, especially on issues like liberty or governance.

Sounds good, but are there any good essay contests for pro-liberty students? You bet. Listed below are nine, some quite prestigious and even generous in prizes.

Open to students under 19, this very prestigious international contest encourages independent thought and critical analysis across subjects like Philosophy, Politics, Economics, History, Psychology, Theology, and Law. The prompts, such as "Should politicians ever be punished for lying?" or questions about democracy, resonate with libertarian ideals of individual liberty and limited government. Consult the JLI website for details and deadline. Past winners of this contest have gone on to study at Oxford, Cambridge, Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Chicago, and Berkeley.

The Ayn Rand Institute (ARI) sponsors three annual essay contests based on Ayn Rand's novels. These are open to students worldwide and encourage critical analysis of Rand's philosophical themes, such as individualism and reason. Prizes are generous, up to $25,000 for the annual grand prize. Each contest has specific eligibility requirements: The Anthem contest is open to all middle & high school students worldwide, ages 13 and older; the Fountainhead contest is open to all middle & high school students worldwide, ages 13 and older; and the Atlas Shrugged contest is open to all high school, college, and graduate students worldwide. All participants must be enrolled in school during the contest period. International students are welcome to participate. Deadlines for the three contests are spread out over the year, so consult the ARI site for details and deadlines.

Open to U.S. high school students in grades nine through twelve, this contest asks students to analyze acts of political courage by elected officials since 1917. While not exclusively libertarian or conservative, it allows exploration of figures who stood for principle over expediency, which could appeal to those values. The first-place winner receives $10,000. Second-place receives $3,000. Three finalists receive $1,000 each. Fifteen students receive honorable mentions. Consult the JFK website for details and deadlines.

Sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, this contest focuses on individuals who contributed to the American Revolution (1773–1783), encouraging students to reflect on the founding principles of the nation. Students may write about one of our famous Founders, or an everyday man, woman, or child who supported the American Revolution in ways both large and small. Students will be asked to discuss how their chosen Patriot contributed to the founding of the nation. Essays will be judged for historical accuracy, organization of materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation, and the quality and scope of references, particularly the use of primary sources. Open to grades 9–12, this contest offers monetary awards and medals, with a national winner announced at the annual Continental Congress. Consult the PAR website for details and deadlines.

This contest invites students to explore themes of limited government and individual responsibility, inspired by President Calvin Coolidge’s philosophy. It’s open to high school juniors and seniors, with cash prizes and publication of the winning essay. The Coolidge Foundation also awards generous scholarships as part of a broader involvement. Consult the Coolidge Foundation website for details and deadline.

Recently launched as of 2025, this contest is open to high school students and college undergraduates. The contest invites students to write about how Thomas Sowell’s ideas apply to an important current issue in public policy or culture. Sowell’s work often critiques progressive policies and defends free-market economics, aligning with conservative and libertarian views. The essay contest is open only to currently enrolled high school and college or university (undergraduate) students. Consult the Hoover Institution wesbite for details and deadlines.

Constituting America’s “We The Future” essay contest encourages students from elementary to graduate school, teachers, and senior citizens to explore the U.S. Constitution’s relevance through essays, songs, STEM projects, short films, or PSAs. It offers scholarships up to $5,000, gift cards, and a Winner Mentor Trip. Participants choose prompts like the importance of checks and balances or civic conversations. Entries are judged on creativity and constitutional understanding, with winners promoted nationally. Consult the Constituting America website for details.

The Institute for Humane Studies’ Foundations of Liberty Undergraduate Essay Contest invites full-time U.S. undergraduate students to explore one of twelve core principles of classical liberalism, such as voluntary action or freedom of expression, through three provided prompts. Twelve winners receive a $1,000 award, a framed IHS-commissioned artwork poster, and publication in an IHS literary magazine. The contest celebrates ideas fostering human flourishing and liberty. Consult the IHS website for details.

The Mount Pelerin Society (MPS) hosts the Hayek Essay Contest biennially, coinciding with its Congress and General Meeting, to promote classical liberal ideas among scholars 36 and younger. Essays, up to 5,000 words, must address themes inspired by Friedrich Hayek’s works, such as liberty, local self-government, or market solutions. Winners receive cash prizes ($2,500, $1,500, $1,000) and travel grants to present at the meeting. The contest fosters scholarly discourse on freedom and markets. Consult the MPS website for details.