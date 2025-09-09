What You Can Do For Liberty

What You Can Do For Liberty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Golan's avatar
Ian Golan
4dEdited

Our libertarian magazine in Europe SpeakFreely, also runs essay competitions or submission calls from time to time (this year's one has already happened). We will likely have another one in 2026. www.wespeakfreely.org/2025/07/14/call-for-submissions-the-freedom-of-movement-issue-of-speakfreely-magazine/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rebecca de Winter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture