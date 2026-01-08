I already knew that ICE was offering $50K signing bonuses on top of all the other generous federal employee benefits, but apparently they are sweetening the deal yet further, by now offering up to $60K in student debt forgiveness. This is an insanely good deal.

It wasn’t until I was 43 that I finally paid off my own school debts, and I would have leapt at this deal when I was younger. ICE is desperate to hire more people — from an employee perspective, a desperate employer is the best kind.

Why ICE Work Is Important to Liberty

The Left has a plan that is playing out not only in the US but in every Western country around the world. That plan is to import its own loyal voting bloc of dependent immigrants, especially poor third-world immigrants who tend to be most easily influenced by free stuff. With enough of them, the Democrats will have a national one-party government just as they have achieved in some blue states like California and New York. At that point, we will no longer even have a real democracy, let alone a working republic. This is a ratchet that only moves in one direction.

During his term, Joe Biden carried out that plan with unwavering boldness. Not only surrendering the border but actually flying in hundreds of thousands of immigrants at taxpayer expense and housing them in the finest hotels. The Left knew that removing these people would be very ugly and politically difficult. It’s a miracle we have a president who is willing to do it anyway. Helping him get this job done is hero’s work, and essential to liberty.

But I’m Not A Buff, Formidable Enforcement Type

Note that not all of these jobs are enforcement agents — some are also support staff and investigators, so you don’t have to be young and formidable to join.

Just think about the magnitude of the job ahead of ICE regarding Somali fraud alone. The administration has pledged to deport proven fraudsters. To do that, they will need many, many investigators to build strong legal cases — the army of commie lawyers and judges waiting to file objections can only be defeated if ICE gets all its legal ducks in a row. ICE will need tons of staff to do that.

This short video shows the sorts of things that ICE does.

Just How Rich is the Recruitment Package?

ICE offers a range of recruitment incentives and employee benefits to attract and retain new agents, such as Deportation Officers and Criminal Investigators. These include targeted bonuses for new hires as well as comprehensive federal benefits packages. These are the extras currently being offered:

Signing Bonus: Up to $50,000 for eligible new agents.

Student Loan Repayment: Up to $60,000 in repayment assistance as an incentive for joining.

Premium Pay: 25% additional pay for law enforcement availability (e.g., for unscheduled duty hours).

Is Working for the Feds as Cushy as People Say?

As I mentioned in a previous post, “I gather that benefits vary a bit by type of fed occupation, but by the most objective indicator of cushiness, fed work is absolutely plush. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks something called the ‘quit rate.’ This is the percent of workers who quit a job in any given month. Right now, the quit rate across all industries is 2% per month, or 24% annually, which means people are staying in jobs about 4 years on average. However, for federal government workers, the quit rate is just 0.5% per month, or 6% annually, which means workers with fed jobs hold them 16 years on average. That’s a long time to sit in one chair, and you wouldn’t do it unless that chair was very, very comfy.

What Specifically Are These Plush Benefits?

Compensation and Pay

Competitive salaries under the General Schedule (GS) or General Schedule Law Enforcement (GL) pay scales, including locality pay adjustments and annual cost-of-living increases.

Bi-weekly pay with opportunities for overtime, within-grade increases based on performance and tenure, and career progression.

Transportation subsidies to help with commuting costs.

Health and Insurance Benefits

Comprehensive health insurance through the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) program, with no waiting periods or pre-existing condition exclusions; covers employees, spouses, and children under 26.

Dental and vision coverage via the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAFEDS) for pre-tax savings on health care or dependent care expenses.

Life insurance through the Federal Employees Group Life Insurance (FEGLI), including basic coverage equal to annual salary (plus $2,000) and optional additional coverage for self and family.

Long-term care insurance via the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP) for chronic care needs.

Professional Liability Insurance (PLI) with 50% premium reimbursement for duty-related liabilities, available to law enforcement officers and supervisors.

Retirement and Savings

Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) with a defined benefit pension, Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) matching contributions, and Social Security integration.

Generous retirement options, including annuity estimates and counseling for disability or survivor benefits.

Leave and Work-Life Balance

Annual leave (starting at 4 hours per pay period for new employees, increasing with tenure) for vacations, personal needs, or emergencies.

Sick leave (4 hours per pay period) for health, family care, bereavement, or adoption.

11 paid federal holidays per year.

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) entitlements, leave sharing programs, and military leave.

Flexible work schedules, telework options, and family-friendly flexibilities to support work-life balance.

Health and wellness programs, including access to fitness centers and uniform allowances for certain roles.

Education and Development

Tuition reimbursement for continued education and professional development.

Fully funded opportunities for graduate degrees, leadership training, and career advancement.

Support Programs

Employee Assistance Program (EAP): Free, confidential counseling (up to 6 sessions per issue per year) for personal or work-related challenges, available to employees and family members.

WorkLife Program: Resources for childcare, elder care, education, legal/financial advice, and more.

Peer Support Program: Confidential assistance from trained peers for job-related stress.

Suicide Prevention resources, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988) and veteran-specific support.

Workers’ Compensation under the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act (FECA) for job-related injuries, including wage replacement and medical treatment.

SAMBA Employee Benevolent Fund: Optional low-cost death benefit for immediate financial support to beneficiaries.

Next Steps

Check the official ICE careers site for more specifics.

A Special Opportunity for Disabled Veterans

The Human Exploitation Rescue Operation (HERO) Child-Rescue Corps Program is a paid federal internship that annually recruits, trains and equips wounded, ill or injured (VA/DoD Disability rating) veterans and transitioning service members to become computer forensic analysts (CFAs) to combat child exploitation and rescue of child sexual victims.

HERO interns directly support HSI special agents in the:

rescue of child sexual victims

prosecution of sexual predators

prevention of child sexual abuse

The training program comprises:

13 weeks of paid HSI introductory and forensic training, leading to certifications in CompTIA A+ and other forensic tools

9 month paid internship in computer forensics labs at HSI offices throughout the U.S.

You can find more details here.