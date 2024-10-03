There is only one established top-tier US college that is explicitly pro-liberty: the little academic citadel of Western civilization known as Hillsdale.

I previously made the case for Hillsdale as an ideal choice for college-age students, but what I want to bring attention to here are its summer programs for high school students.

I’m not just blindly making this recommendation because I saw their brochure — I sent my daughter into one their summer programs. She got a taste of a real college experience, learned a bit, earned college credits, had the time of her life, traveled to Europe for the first time and in the company of other bright young kids, and made lasting friends. Totally worth it.

If you’re a parent, you probably already know there are very few colleges worth going to these days. It’s important to get your kids excited to go to a college that you can expect will do the real job of giving them a quality education, and not just four years of left-wing indoctrination. This is your chance to do just that. You could hardly do better than Hillsdale.

There are three summer programs available. Costs range from nearly free to somewhat expensive — early application is encouraged as the limited scholarship money available can run out.

This program “offers rising high school juniors and seniors age 15 or older the opportunity to earn three college credits from Hillsdale College while traveling to cultural and historic destinations domestic and abroad.”

Yes, that’s right — high school students get to travel for two weeks to England, France, Italy, or walk in the footsteps of the Founders on the East coast of the US — all while earning college credits and learning from the classics.

This is the most expensive of the three summer opportunities offered by Hillsdale, though some scholarship money is available. The full price of these two-week intensive programs is $4,695 for the European-based classes and $2,695 for the domestic-based classes. Not cheap, but bear in mind that these are full-on college classes, earning college credits, led by renowned Hillsdale faculty, and include housing, most meals, land travel via private buses, housing in quality hotels, all entry fees to site visits, tuition fees for three undergraduate Hillsdale College credits, transfers to and from the airport, and an international flight from Detroit Metro Airport for the abroad programs.

Interested? I recommend downloading the detailed brochure that includes a day-by-day plan for the full two weeks for each program option.

The application deadline is February 15th for the 2025 Summer session.

This program invites high school sophomores through seniors age 15 or older to study the American Founding and the principles of Constitutional government with an emphasis on the Second Amendment. But it’s not just a discussion of 2A — it’s hands on as well. Students receive a supervised introduction to shooting sports at the College’s John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center. “Students with all levels of firearms experience are welcome.” How many colleges offer that?

This program is, of course, not for everyone and has a rigorous application process. “In addition to the application, we will ask you to write a short essay, and to submit two letters of recommendation, an official high school transcript, either ACT/CLT/SAT/PLAN/CLT10/PSAT scores (one required) or a graded writing assignment of between two and five pages, and résumé.”

Cost is minimal. “Students who are accepted to the program will be asked to pay a non-refundable $425 program fee to cover transfers from Detroit Metropolitan Airport (if necessary), three daily meals, residence hall lodging, course instruction and materials, and course activities. Shooting equipment will be provided.”

The application deadline is April 1st for the 2025 Summer session.

Have a budding scientist or mathematician in the family? Hillsdale offers four related summer programs: Biology Camp, Chemistry and Biochemistry Camp, Mathematics Camp, and Physics Camp.

These programs are “primarily intended for rising high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors interested in learning more about modern science. Students do not have to be science majors to attend, but those who have taken several science courses will gain the most from this program.”

Cost is fairly minimal. “A grant from the Donald L. Murdock Foundation will provide tuition, books, lodging, and meals. Upon notification of acceptance, a one-time fee of $150 will be required to confirm your registration and placement in camp.”

The application for the 2025 Summer session opens on January 13th, 2025. The information page for this program currently has 2024 information but that still works for giving you a general idea and in any case will be updated to 2025 shortly.

