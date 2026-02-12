Some decades ago, I interviewed free-market economist Milton Friedman for a college newsletter. In the course of the interview, he said something I think about often.

Me: “The intellectual atmosphere in your early days was tremendously statist. You must have encountered a lot of opposition. What kept you going?” Friedman: “Well, we were a small embattled minority, but there are many such minorities. And the answer to what keeps them going is faith in what they believe in. They think they’re right. However, I want to add one more thing. In order to have such a group be viable, there has to be enough nucleus so they can reinforce one another.”

In his early years in academia, Friedman’s views sharply challenged the status quo — yes, that was the case even at University of Chicago. Today, the “Chicago School” of economics has such a solid reputation as a free-market bastion that people forget it was not always so.

Had Friedman been alone without allies there, he would have been under siege in a hostile academic environment, and would have found it much more difficult to achieve what he did achieve. But he did have allies, and they gave him encouragement, respectability, and helped to persuade others.

1947: Economists representing the emerging Chicago School: Milton Friedman, George Stigler, and Aaron Director

A Tireless Minority

Friedman’s point is echoed in the words of one of the Founding Fathers, Samuel Adams, who once remarked that “It does not take a majority to prevail ... but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.” Yes, a small group, electrified by a cause, can get a great deal done — again, because they reinforce each other. Had the Founders never met and never organized, each would have been fighting alone, and we might still have a King, and no Constitution, no Bill of Rights, and no Republic.

What Happens When You Reach Critical Mass

A good example of the importance of allies and of achieving a critical mass of like-minded people is New Hampshire’s Free State Project, the most successful pro-liberty state-level group in the country. The idea of the Free State Project is to attract liberty-loving people to one state and, with concentrated activism, to take political power. Even as a relatively small group, just in the thousands, they get things done.

New Hampshire is the freest state in the US, per Cato, and it keeps getting freer, much to the chagrin of Democrats who warn that “Free-Staters now run the [state] Republican Party, and have pushed the Free State agenda of dismantling all government — enormous cuts to education, enormous cuts to DHHS, bills to stop distributing menstrual products to girls, bills to prevent sexual harassment training, bills to cut all taxes, bills to eliminate mask mandates…Back in 2014 Colbert mocked the Free-Staters for harassing meter maids. They’re not so funny anymore, and they’re in charge.” As Adams said, it doesn’t necessarily take a big group of people to change things, just “an irate, tireless minority.”

The Left Has Known This a Long Time

You’ve probably heard of the book Rules for Radicals, by left-wing activist and community organizer Saul Alinsky. The book recommends thirteen specific tactics to achieve political ends. Number six on his list of tactics is “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” That is, make your political activities fun.

Implicit in that is having a group of people you enjoy being around and who enjoy being around each other. Political activity alone, even when you feel it is important, is work, but such activity in a group you enjoy can be fun, and that will give you the energy to keep going.

So Where Can You Find Your Allies?

A good place to start would be pro-liberty conferences, and it just so happens there is a good list of these.

FreedomFest is probably the largest and most diverse such event, but which event will work best for you depends a great deal on your particular interests and location, so take a look at the full list.

Another good resource is local political groups. For local (e.g., county or city) Libertarian of Republican Parties, check the respective state affiliate’s website, as they typically maintain directories of regional or local chapters.

Other options include Meetup, where political groups commonly host local discussions and events; or social media groups on Facebook, X, and Reddit.