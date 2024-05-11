What You Can Do For Liberty

April 2024

Ten Pro-Liberty Films You Can Watch on Amazon Right Now
Keep up your freedom-loving spirits with this selection of ten films, chosen to inspire and entertain you. This list includes everything — comedy…
  
Rebecca de Winter
Move to Liberty: The Case for South Dakota
CATO annually ranks all fifty US states in terms of freedom. South Dakota has held the #3 spot for 3 years running, third only to New Hampshire and…
  
Rebecca de Winter
Forbidden Double Feature: "Climate: The Movie" & "Killing America"
Watch them while you can -- both are under threat of being banned.
  
Rebecca de Winter
Rules for Pro-Liberty Radicals
You’ve probably heard of the book Rules for Radicals, by left-wing activist and community organizer Saul Alinsky. Published just before his death in…
  
Rebecca de Winter

March 2024

Be a Filmmaker For Liberty: Training and Funding Are Available
Long ago, Ayn Rand warned that the left was trying to take over Hollywood. She was right, of course. As the author of several successful screenplays…
  
Rebecca de Winter
Move to Liberty: The Case for Florida
CATO annually ranks all fifty US states in terms of freedom. Florida has held the #2 spot for 8 years running, second only to New Hampshire but with…
  
Rebecca de Winter
Work for Liberty: Pro-Liberty Organizations and Companies Are Hiring
Five online resources to help you find your dream employer.
  
Rebecca de Winter
Move to Liberty: The Case for New Hampshire
CATO annually ranks all fifty US states in terms of freedom. New Hampshire has held the #1 spot for 12 years running. Even before that it never ranked…
  
Rebecca de Winter
1

February 2024

Take Care of Yourself: Dammit, We Need You
You care a lot about preserving our liberty. Do you have any idea how uniquely valuable that makes you? Let me explain, because you need to know this…
  
Rebecca de Winter
3
A Good Conservative College That's Free? Yes, It Exists
But admissions are competitive.
  
Rebecca de Winter
